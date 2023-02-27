Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court pulls up Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

    This is the second extension given by the top court to the Union government to pay the arrears after it had first moved the top court in June, last year and sought three months to compute and make payments in accordance with the March 16, 2022 verdict of the top court.

    Supreme Court pulls up Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday (February 27) slammed the Ministry of Defence over its January 20 communication regarding payment of arrears of One Rank-One Pension (OROP) in installments to eligible pensioners of the armed forces.

    Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took exception to the letter issued by the secretary in the ministry, and directed him to file a personal affidavit explaining his position.

    Also read: BJP's Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women; all you need to know

    "You tell the secretary we are going to take action against him for that January 20 communication. Either withdraw it, or we are going to issue a contempt notice to the Ministry of Defense. Sanctity of the judicial process has to be maintained," the bench also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said.

    Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman told the court that the Ministry should be given time to carry out the exercise as per the court's order. The apex court posted the matter after Holi vacation.

    On January 9, the top court had granted time till March 15 to the Centre for payment of total arrears of OROP to all eligible pensioners of the armed forces.

    Last month, the government moved the top court seeking extension of time till March 15, 2023 for payment of arrears of OROP scheme to all eligible pensioners of the armed forces.

    Also read: Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking restoration of 'original' names of religious places; check details

    This is the second extension given by the top court to the Union government to pay the arrears after it had first moved the top court in June, last year and sought three months to compute and make payments in accordance with the March 16, 2022 verdict of the top court.

    The top court's 2022 verdict came on the plea filed by the Indian Ex-servicemen Movement (IESM) through advocate Balaji Srinivasan against the Centre's formula.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women; all you need to know AJR

    BJP's Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women; all you need to know

    Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking restoration of 'original' names of religious places; check details AJR

    Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking restoration of 'original' names of religious places; check details

    Bihar shocker: Cops drag, abuse father of soldier who died fighting for nation at Galwan Valley

    Bihar shocker: Cops drag, abuse father of soldier who died fighting for nation at Galwan Valley

    Signs of emergency says AAP, claims 80% of its leaders arrested since Sunday; check details AJR

    'Signs of emergency,' says AAP, claims 80% of its leaders arrested since Sunday; check details

    PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport, launches development projects in poll-bound Karnataka; check details AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport, launches development projects in poll-bound Karnataka; check details

    Recent Stories

    BJP Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women; all you need to know AJR

    BJP's Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women; all you need to know

    IPL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah could miss entire season for Mumbai Indians MI; ICC World Test Championship Final WTC participation doubtful too - Reports-ayh

    IPL 2023: Bumrah could miss entire season for Mumbai Indians; WTC Final participation doubtful too - Reports

    4 big changes from March 1 that will impact you directly gcw

    4 big changes from March 1 that will impact you directly

    NBSE Board Exam 2023: HSLC, HSSLC Admit Cards anticipated soon; check details - adt

    NBSE Board Exam 2023: HSLC, HSSLC Admit Cards anticipated soon; check details

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD moves is not to be missed by fan-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD moves is not to be missed by fan-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon