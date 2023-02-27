BJP's Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women; all you need to know

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khushbu Sundar shifted to the BJP and contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. She was defeated by DMK's N Ezhilan. She has been nominated as the NCW member along with two others.

    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    Actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar has been nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW). Sundar, a member of the BJP's national executive committee, posted the notification of her appointment on social media.

    She was congratulated by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, who said her appointment was a recognition of her "relentless pursuit and fight" for women's rights.

    Also read: Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking restoration of 'original' names of religious places; check details

    In a tweet, Sundar said, "I thank our H'ble PM @narendramodi ji and the government of India for entrusting me with such a huge responsibility. I shall strive hard to protect, preserve & nourish Nari Shakthi which is growing leaps & bounds under your leadership. Looking forward eagerly. #JaiHind @NCWIndia."

    The actor is also a film producer and television presenter. She had joined the DMK initially but moved to the Congress later and became the party's spokesperson.

    Also read: 'Signs of emergency,' says AAP, claims 80% of its leaders arrested since Sunday; check details

    She eventually shifted to the BJP and contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. She was defeated by DMK's N Ezhilan. She has been nominated as the NCW member along with two others.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 4:44 PM IST
