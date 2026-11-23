The Supreme Court is weighing a mandate requiring Delhi-NCR vehicles to comply with BS-VI emission standards, while proposing long-term logistical strategies like border warehousing to reduce heavy commercial vehicle traffic and air pollution.

Supreme Court Mulls BS-VI Norms For Vehicles To Curb Delhi Pollution

The Supreme Court on Monday indicated that it may consider restricting vehicles operating in Delhi-NCR to those complying with Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission norms as part of measures to combat worsening air pollution in the region. A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observation while hearing a matter concerning air pollution in the national capital. “We are clear we will allow only BS-VI vehicles in Delhi, if not NCR,” the bench remarked. The Court said it would examine additional short-term and long-term measures to address the pollution crisis, including a possible restriction on commercial vehicles entering Delhi.

Long-Term Logistics Strategy

Suggesting an alternative arrangement for the supply of essential commodities, the bench proposed setting up warehouses at Delhi's borders where goods could be unloaded and subsequently transported into the city using smaller battery-operated or other non-polluting vehicles. The idea, it said, could be implemented over a period of five years to eventually ensure that commercial vehicles do not enter the national capital. “Why not how to ensure that commercial vehicles don't enter Delhi at all? But it does not mean that Delhi people don't require things. They have lot of necessities. They require vegetables, they require fruits, they need other day-to-day items, daily items. So everything will have to be available. So what can be the alternative?,” asked the bench. “Can there be something that at the border some warehousing so that you have some other battery-operated vehicles or non-polluting vehicles to bring them inside the city?” the CJI said. The bench clarified that such an arrangement may not be feasible immediately but could be developed over the next five years as a long-term strategy to reduce vehicular emissions. It also called upon neighbouring States Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to actively contribute towards addressing the air pollution problem, directing them to submit status reports outlining the measures taken to curb particulate pollution across the National Capital Region (NCR). The apex court was hearing suo motu proceedings initiated by it on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, including firecrackers, crop residue burning and solid waste management.