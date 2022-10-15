Supreme Court halts coronation of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati as Shankaracharya

The Supreme Court was hearing an application alleging that Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati falsely claimed to have been appointed as the successor Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth by the late Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.

The Supreme Court has halted the coronation of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati as the new Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand.

The order was issued by a bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the Shankaracharya of Govardhan Math in Puri had filed an affidavit stating that the appointment of Avimukteshwaranand as the new Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth had not been endorsed.

"This application is permitted under the prayer clause," the bench stated.

The case was scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court in 2020.

According to the plea, there is a deliberate attempt to ensure that the proceedings before this court become ineffective and that an unqualified and ineligible person assumes office without authority.

"Such attempts must be stopped by an interim court order so that this application may be admitted and granted."

"It is respectfully stated that the necessary documents are being filed to demonstrate that the appointment of the new Shankaracharya is patently false as it is in complete violation of the accepted procedure of appointment," the plea said.

According to Hindu scholars, a peeth needs Shankaracharya; it cannot remain without it. Shankaracharya is a common title for the heads of Hindu monasteries known as mutts in the Advaita Vedanta tradition.

Adi Shankaracharya is said to have founded four mutts, Badrikashram Jyotish Peeth in the north, Dwarka's Shardha Peeth in the west, Govardhan Peetha in Puri in the east, and Sringeri Sharada Peetham in Chikkamagalur district, Karnataka.

(With inputs from PTI)

