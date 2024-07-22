Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: SC grants bail to ex-Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

    The Supreme Court has granted bail to Ashish Mishra, son of former Union Minister Ajay Mishra, in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, which resulted in eight deaths. Restrictions on his movement limit him to Delhi or Lucknow. The court also extended bail to the farmers involved and urged expediting the trial. The violence occurred during a farmers' protest in October 2021.

    The Supreme Court has granted bail to Ashish Mishra, son of former Union Minister Ajay Mishra, in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, which led to eight fatalities. The court has set restrictions on Mishra’s movement, allowing him to remain only in Delhi or Lucknow. This decision follows the interim bail granted to Mishra on January 25 of the previous year. At that time, the Supreme Court had described the violence as an “unfortunate ghastly incident.”

    The bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, also extended bail to several farmers involved in the case. The court directed the trial court to expedite the proceedings, noting that only seven of the 117 witnesses have been examined so far.

    In its ruling, the Supreme Court emphasized the need to finalize the interim bail order. The bench acknowledged the slow pace of the trial, urging the lower court to prioritize this case alongside other urgent matters.

    What was the incident?

    The Lakhimpur Kheri violence erupted on October 3, 2021, when farmers were protesting against a visit by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. During the protest, a vehicle, allegedly linked to Ashish Mishra, reportedly drove through the crowd, resulting in the deaths of four farmers. The incident further escalated as the driver and two BJP workers were lynched by enraged protesters, and a journalist also lost his life.

    Ashish Mishra was arrested shortly after the violence, with police charges suggesting the incident was premeditated. The chaos also led to the death of three other individuals who were pulled from their vehicles and beaten by the mob. This tragic event triggered a complex series of legal proceedings.

