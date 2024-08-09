Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia with conditions to surrender passport

    Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan of the Supreme Court issued the bail order for the former Delhi deputy chief minister, who faced charges from both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

    The Supreme Court on Friday (August 9) granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. The top court ruled that Sisodia's right to a speedy trial had been compromised, leading to his prolonged detention.

    Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan of the Supreme Court issued the bail order for the former Delhi deputy chief minister, who faced charges from both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The bail was granted on the condition of a Rs 2 lakh bond, surrendering his passport, and regular reporting to the police station.

    The Court's decision came after acknowledging that Sisodia had been in custody for 17 months without the trial commencing, which the bench deemed a violation of his fundamental right to a speedy trial. In a strongly-worded order, the bench emphasized that the right to a speedy trial is a crucial aspect of personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.

    The Supreme Court's ruling highlighted that despite the seriousness of the charges, the fundamental right to a speedy trial must be upheld. The bench referred to a precedent set in the Javed Gulam Nabi Shaikh case, asserting that when authorities fail to protect this right, bail should not be opposed on the grounds of the crime's severity. The Court also noted the impracticality of completing the trial within a reasonable timeframe, further supporting its decision to grant bail.

