The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has described the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, as a “barbaric act” and “yet another grim reminder of how terrorism continues to stain humanity,” while extending condolences to the families of the 26 victims, most of whom were tourists.

The commission made these observations in the May edition of its newsletter, ‘Human Rights’, which also revealed that it registered 58,753 cases of human rights violations across India from April 2024 to March 2025.

‘Grim Reminder of Terrorism’s Scars on Humanity’

In the opening message of the newsletter, NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal wrote, “On 22 April, 2025, the world was left reeling after a heinous terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region of Jammu & Kashmir, where 26 innocent tourists were brutally killed after being identified by their faith.”

“This barbaric act stands (as) yet another grim reminder of how terrorism continues to stain humanity. Our deepest condolences go out to the families who have suffered the irreparable loss of their loved ones,” he stated.

The NHRC also reiterated its strong condemnation of the attack, calling for “decisive action, accountability, swift justice for the perpetrators and comprehensive support for the victims’ families.”

The April 25 statement issued by the commission is also reproduced in the newsletter: “The time has come to act against those aiding, abetting, supporting and advancing terrorism, and to hold them accountable for this menace.”

Murshidabad Riots Also Highlighted

The NHRC also drew attention to another recent flashpoint — the Murshidabad riots in West Bengal.

“A few days before this incident, another major human catastrophe broke out in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, wherein riots were reported, causing loss of life and property and exodus of people to the adjoining Malda district. The commission deputed a team of its senior functionaries for an on-spot enquiry into the matter,” the newsletter noted.

Judicial Custody Deaths Among Top Rights Concerns

The newsletter reported a total of 58,753 human rights cases registered between April 2024 and March 2025, including 99 suo motu cases initiated based on media reports. Alarming figures include:

1,987 deaths in judicial custody

140 deaths in police custody

120 deaths in police encounters

The NHRC disposed of 55,821 cases, including those carried forward from previous years. In 332 cases, monetary relief totalling Rs 13.45 crore was recommended to victims or their next of kin.

Top Complaint Categories: Anti-social Elements, Abuse of Power

The newsletter listed the top categories of human rights complaints stemming from “action, omission and inaction by various public authorities.” These include:

Trouble by anti-social elements: 7,318 cases

Failure in taking lawful action: 4,192 cases

Abuse of power: 3,102 cases

Land disputes: 2,987 cases

Deaths in judicial custody: 1,987 cases

Inaction by public authorities: 1,628 cases

Matrimonial disputes: 1,620 cases

Family disputes: 1,598 cases

Intimidation/threatening/extortion by anti-social elements and land grabbing: 1,364 cases

Investigations and Key Interventions

During the year, 23 spot investigations were conducted. Analysis was carried out in:

1,480 cases of judicial custody deaths

236 police custody deaths

185 police encounter deaths

The NHRC said it also investigated 202 other cases involving serious allegations.

Among its “notable interventions”, the NHRC highlighted actions taken regarding:

Violence and rights abuses in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal

Anti-labour practices at a multinational company’s warehouse in Manesar, Haryana

“Through timely notices and active engagement with the authorities concerned, the NHRC pushed for accountability and justice,” the newsletter said.

In April 2025 alone, the NHRC received 4,829 fresh complaints and disposed of 3,207 cases, including older ones. The number of cases still under consideration stood at 12,325, it said.

Established in 1993 under the Protection of Human Rights Act, the NHRC has been India’s apex statutory body for promoting and protecting human rights for over three decades.