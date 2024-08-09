BJP to unveil third edition of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of 77th Independence Day

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh confirmed that the party will conduct Tiranga Yatras across every assembly constituency from August 11 to August 13. On August 14, the nation will observe Partition Remembrance Day with silent marches held in districts across the country.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to launch the third edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Friday (August 9), as part of the lead-up to India's 77th Independence Day celebrations. The campaign encourages citizens to proudly display the Indian flag, turning the nation into a vibrant sea of saffron, white, and green.

The initiative was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his July 28 radio broadcast, "Mann Ki Baat." In the 112th edition of the program, PM Modi called for the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan to be celebrated as a national festival.

From August 13 to 15, citizens are encouraged to hoist the Tricolour at their homes and business establishments, ensuring that the flag is visible throughout the country. Chugh said that BJP leaders, officials, and public representatives will actively participate in Independence Day events, with the goal of ensuring the Tricolour reaches every booth across the nation.

Since its inception in 2022, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has seen widespread enthusiasm and participation from people across India. This year, the BJP has made extensive preparations for the campaign, with party president J.P. Nadda instructing all office bearers to ensure its success.

Here's how to download your Har Ghar Tiranga certificate:

Log on to harghartiranga.com website which has a 'click to participate' tab on the homepage.

Enter your name, phone number, state and country.

After entering the details, read the pledge - "I swear that I will hoist the Tricolour, respect the spirit of our freedom fighters and brave sons, and dedicate myself to the development and progress of India."

Click on take pledge and you will be redirected to a page where you can upload your selfies with the tri-colour.

Click submit when the portal asks you for permission to use the picture on the site

Once you do so, you can click on generate certificate, and prove your participation in the campaign.

