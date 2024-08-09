Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BJP to unveil third edition of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of 77th Independence Day

    BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh confirmed that the party will conduct Tiranga Yatras across every assembly constituency from August 11 to August 13. On August 14, the nation will observe Partition Remembrance Day with silent marches held in districts across the country.

    BJP to unveil third edition of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of 77th Independence Day AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 9:05 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 9:05 AM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to launch the third edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Friday (August 9), as part of the lead-up to India's 77th Independence Day celebrations. The campaign encourages citizens to proudly display the Indian flag, turning the nation into a vibrant sea of saffron, white, and green.

    The initiative was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his July 28 radio broadcast, "Mann Ki Baat." In the 112th edition of the program, PM Modi called for the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan to be celebrated as a national festival.

    'Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified': PM Modi lauds javelin star on Paris Olympics 2024 silver feat

    BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh confirmed that the party will conduct Tiranga Yatras across every assembly constituency from August 11 to August 13. On August 14, the nation will observe Partition Remembrance Day with silent marches held in districts across the country.

    From August 13 to 15, citizens are encouraged to hoist the Tricolour at their homes and business establishments, ensuring that the flag is visible throughout the country. Chugh said that BJP leaders, officials, and public representatives will actively participate in Independence Day events, with the goal of ensuring the Tricolour reaches every booth across the nation.

    Since its inception in 2022, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has seen widespread enthusiasm and participation from people across India. This year, the BJP has made extensive preparations for the campaign, with party president J.P. Nadda instructing all office bearers to ensure its success.

    INS Tabar in London for 4-days, to participate in maritime partnership exercise with Royal Navy

    Here's how to download your Har Ghar Tiranga certificate:

    • Log on to harghartiranga.com website which has a 'click to participate' tab on the homepage.
    • Enter your name, phone number, state and country.
    • After entering the details, read the pledge - "I swear that I will hoist the Tricolour, respect the spirit of our freedom fighters and brave sons, and dedicate myself to the development and progress of India."
    • Click on take pledge and you will be redirected to a page where you can upload your selfies with the tri-colour.
    • Click submit when the portal asks you for permission to use the picture on the site
    • Once you do so, you can click on generate certificate, and prove your participation in the campaign.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala braces for heavy rain again; IMD sounds yellow alert in 3 districts on August 10 2024 anr

    Kerala braces for heavy rain again; IMD sounds yellow alert in 3 districts

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Upar waale ka haath Arshad pe tha' - Neeraj Chopra after settling for silver in Paris (WATCH) anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Upar waale ka haath Arshad pe tha' - Neeraj Chopra after settling for silver in Paris (WATCH)

    Dope test on Arshad Nadeem demand grows after Pakistani bags gold at Paris Olympics with record 92.97m throw snt

    'Dope test on Arshad Nadeem' demand grows after Pakistani bags gold at Paris Olympics with record 92.97m throw

    Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified': PM Modi congratulates javelin star on Paris Olympics 2024 silver feat AJR

    'Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified': PM Modi lauds javelin star on Paris Olympics 2024 silver feat

    PM Modi dials Indian hockey team after Paris Olympics bronze, Sreejesh & Co chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi dials Indian hockey team after Paris Olympics bronze, Sreejesh & Co chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 9: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 9: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k

    Kerala braces for heavy rain again; IMD sounds yellow alert in 3 districts on August 10 2024 anr

    Kerala braces for heavy rain again; IMD sounds yellow alert in 3 districts

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Upar waale ka haath Arshad pe tha' - Neeraj Chopra after settling for silver in Paris (WATCH) anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Upar waale ka haath Arshad pe tha' - Neeraj Chopra after settling for silver in Paris (WATCH)

    Petrol diesel LATEST price announced: Check August 9 city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel LATEST price announced: Check August 9 city-wise rates

    Check your daily horoscope: August 9, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; be cautious Cancer & more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: August 9, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; be cautious Cancer & more

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon