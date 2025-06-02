National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the NEET-PG 2025 exam, which was earlier scheduled for June 15.

The NEET PG 2025 exam has been postponed, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced today. This decision comes after a Supreme Court order that said the exam should be held in a single shift, instead of two.

While hearing a petition last week, the Supreme Court had asked the authority to conduct the NEET exam for admission into MBBS and dental programmes in a single shift instead of two.

In its directive, the top court highlighted the need for "complete transparency" and mandated that "secure centres are identified and commissioned" for the fair conduct of the examination.

Officials said the exam will now be conducted in a single shift on a revised date to be announced soon. The board has not specified the reason for the postponement but assured candidates that updates will be provided in due course on the official NBEMS website.

To follow the court’s direction, NBEMS is now arranging for more test centres so all candidates can appear in just one shift. Because of this, the exam, which was earlier scheduled for June 15, will now be held on a new date. The revised schedule will be shared soon.

NEET PG is a national-level entrance test for medical graduates who want to pursue postgraduate courses like MD, MS, and PG Diploma programs in India. The exam is conducted by NBEMS.

Earlier, NBEMS had planned to release the advance city intimation slip for the exam on June 2. But with the exam now postponed, new dates for the city slip, admit cards, and the exam itself will be released later.

Once available, students can download their admit cards from the official NBEMS website. After the exam, those who qualify will take part in counselling for admission. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will manage 50% of the seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), while state authorities will handle the rest.