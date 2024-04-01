Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SC declines stay on Allahabad HC's order permitting Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi's 'Vyas Tehkhana'

    The court's decision comes as it refused to intervene in the Allahabad High Court's ruling, which upheld the Varanasi district court's verdict permitting Hindus to conduct prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

    The Supreme Court on Monday (April 1) declined to stay Hindu prayers at Vyas Tehkhana within Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque complex. However, it ordered a status quo on Hindu religious activities inside the mosque while allowing Muslims to enter freely from the northern side for namaz.

    Meanwhile, priests from the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust can access the southern entry for conducting puja in the cellar.

    The court's decision comes as it refused to intervene in the Allahabad High Court's ruling, which upheld the Varanasi district court's verdict permitting Hindus to conduct prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

    Notably, the apex court emphasized maintaining the current situation to enable both communities to worship according to their beliefs.

    The final hearing for the Gyanvapi mosque committee's plea against Hindu prayers in the mosque's southern cellar has been scheduled for July, making it a significant development in the ongoing legal battle over religious practices at the site.

