    SC allows Sharad Pawar bloc to use 'man blowing turha' symbol for upcoming elections

    The Supreme Court instructed the Election Commission to recognise the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP — 'Nationalist Congress Party — Sharad Chandra Pawar' name and 'man blowing turha' symbol for Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections.

    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued several directions in the petition moved by Sharad Pawar against the Election Commission of India (ECI) order granting the clock symbol to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The court allowed the party’s Sharad Pawar bloc to use the ‘man blowing turha’ symbol for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

    The apex court further requested that the "man blowing turha" emblem be reserved for the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Chandra Pawar, and that no other party or candidate be given the symbol.

    Also Read | 'Welcome to Tihar club': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes to BRS MLC K Kavitha, says 'truth has prevailed'

    Additionally, the court ordered the ECI to recognize the NCP's Sharad Pawar bloc as the "Nationalist Congress Party -Sharad Chandra Pawar." The top court also allowed the NCP’s Ajit Pawar faction to use the ‘clock’ symbol with a declaration till the matter is sub-judice.

    The Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, however, has been ordered by the court to publish a public notice in Marathi, Hindi, and English media stating that the use of the "clock" emblem by the party is subject to adjudication, and to include this information in all of its campaign advertisements.

    The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) had gone to court to challenge the award of party name and symbol to the Ajit Pawar faction by the Election Commission. The election body's ruling was consistent with its previous directive, which gave the Shiv Sena renegade faction led by Eknath Shinde—who later became the chief minister of Maharashtra—the party name and emblem.

