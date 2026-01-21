Suniel Shetty visited Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar and Kal Bhairav temples to seek blessings. He prayed for his family and the success of 'Border 2', an upcoming film based on the 1971 war, which stars his son Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol, and others.

Suniel Shetty Prays for Family and Border 2 Success

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Wednesday and sought the blessings of Lord Mahakal. The actor prayed for the well-being of his family members and for the success of the film Border 2, featuring his son Ahan Shetty. He was also seen sitting in the Nandi hall of the temple, engrossed in deep devotion on the occasion.

"Today, I offered prayers at Mahakal temple and prayed for the well-being of the family. Along with this, a Border 2 film is going to be released which is based on soldiers, so I wished for the success of the film. My son also acted in the film, so I sought the blessings of Lord Mahakal for its success," Shetty told reporters.

Visit to Kal Bhairav Temple

After the Mahakaleshwar temple, the Bollywood actor also visited the Kal Bhairav Temple in the district, offered prayers and sought blessings of the lord. According to religious beliefs, Kal Bhairav is regarded as the divine commander of Baba Mahakal, and the temple holds special religious significance for devotees visiting the holy city. It is believed that devotees who visit the Kal Bhairav Temple after offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga are said to attain spiritual fulfilment and blessings.

About Border 2

Notably, Ahan Shetty, who carries forward his father Suniel Shetty's iconic legacy in 'Border 2', is being showered with immense love across the internet. Directed by Anurag Singh, the second instalment of the iconic film brings back Sunny Deol as the main lead, with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty joining him to fight the enemies.

"Inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War", the trailer opens the door to the powerful world of Border 2 and what happens when India's Army, Navy, and Air Force come together to fight as one. The movie will hit the big screens ahead of Republic Day on January 23. (ANI)