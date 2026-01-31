Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar, is set to be sworn in as Maharashtra's new Deputy CM today. She was elected NCP Legislative Party Leader following her husband's death in a plane crash. Senior NCP leaders confirmed the ceremony.

Preparations have begun for the swearing-in ceremony of late Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra after she was elected as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Legislative Party Leader on Saturday. The position of Deputy CM became vacant following Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash in Baramati.

Swearing-in Ceremony Details

Maharashtra Minister and NCP senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal said Sunetra Pawar is likely to take the oath at 5 pm today. "I believe the swearing-in will take place today. I think it will happen at 5 pm. CM is also very positive about that," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra State President of NCP, Sunil Tatkare, said, "Sunetra Pawar has been elected as the leader of the NCP Legislative Party...We have requested that the oath ceremony take place today." This comes after NCP Working President Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare met at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai to propose Sunetra Pawar's name for the post.

Who is Sunetra Pawar?

To be sworn in as the Deputy CM today, Sunetra Pawar will have to resign from her Rajya Sabha seat. Sunetra Pawar is known for her work in sustainable development, environmental conservation, and rural empowerment. A Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, she has emerged as a driving force behind several initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable progress In 2010, she founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), a non-governmental organization dedicated to raising environmental awareness and fostering eco-conscious communities. She has led extensive grassroots campaigns focusing on biodiversity conservation, protection of endangered species, water resource management, and drought mitigation.

NCP Leaders Welcome the Move

Earlier, Chhagan Bhujbal welcomed the possibility of Sunetra Pawar becoming the Deputy CM, saying it's a good decision, and people want it following the untimely death of NCP chief Ajit Pawar. Speaking to the reporters, Bhujbal said, "It is good. People want it, and our MLAs are also demanding the same. This is absolutely right. Under the current circumstances, Sunetra Taai should indeed be the Leader of the Legislative Party and Deputy CM."

Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise

Ajit Pawar passed away on Wednesday when a chartered plane carrying him crashed-landed in Baramati. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. (ANI)