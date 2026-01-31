Sunetra Pawar, widow of late Ajit Pawar, was sworn in as Maharashtra's first woman Deputy CM. Leaders expressed confidence that she will continue the development work of her late husband, who died in a recent plane crash.

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar on Saturday expressed confidence that Sunetra Pawar, as Deputy Chief Minister, would continue to work for the development of the state, as late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar used to do. Speaking to ANI, Ashish Shelar said, "We have lost a very big leader of the state. Sunetra Pawar took the oath as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister after a decision by her family, her party, and the NDA. Sunetra Pawar will continue to work for the development of the state, as late Ajit Pawar used to do."

PM Modi Congratulates New Deputy CM

Earlier, PM Modi on Saturday congratulated Sunetra Pawar, widow of Ajit Pawar, after she took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister in Mumbai. In a post on X, PM Modi expressed confidence that she will work tirelessly for the welfare of the state's people and fulfil Ajit Pawar's vision. "Best wishes to Sunetra Pawar Ji as she begins her tenure as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the first woman to hold this responsibility. I am confident she will work tirelessly for the welfare of the people of the state and fulfil the vision of the late Ajitdada Pawar," PM Modi said.

Sunetra Pawar Takes Oath as First Woman Deputy CM

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to Sunetra Pawar in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. The Deputy CM post fell vacant following the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28 in Baramati. With this, Sunetra Pawar becomes the first woman Deputy Chief Minsiter of Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar passed away when a chartered plane carrying him crashed-landed in Baramati and exploded in flames. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots.

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, NCP State President Sunil Tatkare, NCP Working President Praful Patel, and senior NCP leader and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal were also present on the occasion. NCP leaders raised the slogans of "Ahjit Dada amar rahe (long live Ajit Dada) and 'Bharat Mat ki Jai' as Sunetra Pawar took the oath of office. She was elected as the NCP Legislative Party Leader earlier today.

Who is Sunetra Pawar?

Sunetra Pawar is known for her work in sustainable development, environmental conservation, and rural empowerment. A Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, she has emerged as a driving force behind several initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable progress.

In 2010, she founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), a non-governmental organisation dedicated to raising environmental awareness and fostering eco-conscious communities. She has led extensive grassroots campaigns focusing on biodiversity conservation, protection of endangered species, water resource management, and drought mitigation. (ANI)