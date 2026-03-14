Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol announced a month-long break for surgery on a 29-year-old wrestling injury. The Pune MP will be away from parliamentary duties and expressed concern over missing work but aims to return within a month.

Union Minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday said he will be on a month-long break after undergoing surgery for an injury he sustained nearly 29 years ago during a wrestling bout in Kolhapur.

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Decades-Old Injury Prompts Surgery

In a statement issued by his office, Mohol said the injury dated back to his wrestling days when he was competing in Kolhapur and had eventually forced him to quit the sport. While the issue was ignored for years, the discomfort had recently started increasing, prompting doctors to recommend surgery as the only option.

"About 29 years ago, I suffered an injury while wrestling in Kolhapur. I had ignored it for years, but recently the pain started increasing. Doctors finally advised that surgery was necessary, leaving no other option," Mohol said.

Concerns Over Public and Parliamentary Duties

The Pune MP said the surgery had to be performed despite the ongoing session of the Parliament, which has temporarily kept him away from his parliamentary duties and public engagements.

He expressed concern about being unable to attend to work related to the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, official travel across the country, and preparations linked to the prestigious Maharashtra Kesari wrestling competition scheduled this year.

"More than the pain of the injury, it is the concern about these responsibilities that troubles me," Mohol said, adding that he hopes to recover soon with the support and blessings of the people.

Mohol said he expects to resume work within a month and return to public service with renewed energy. (ANI)