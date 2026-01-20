An SIT probing the Sukhwant Singh suicide case in Uttarakhand has issued notices to Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manikant Mishra and other officers. The team is investigating land fraud allegations and has suspended 12 police personnel for a fair probe.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the Uttarakhand government, probing the Sukhwant Singh suicide case, has issued notices to Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manikant Mishra. The Uttarakhand Police Headquarters informed ANI that the notices have also been issued to three Sub-Inspectors and one Assistant Sub-Inspector for questioning and statement recording.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The SIT's action follows the circulation of a video on social media and statements provided by the victim's family. Moreover, notices have been sent to the Registrar and Tehsil offices, as well as various banks, to obtain records related to the alleged land fraud involving the deceased. The SIT will verify the authenticity of transactions and associated documents based on the records received from these institutions.

Investigation Commences

SIT member and Champawat Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati stated that all records related to the case have been seized and are under detailed examination. On January 16, the SIT formed to probe the Sukhwant Singh suicide case began its investigation at ITI Police Station in Udham Singh Nagar district. The team is reviewing the case diary, post-mortem report, mobile phone, and other evidence collected from Kathgodam Police Station.

The deceased's mobile phone and firearm are being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. Sukhwant Singh allegedly shot himself in a hotel room on the night of January 10 at Kathgodam in Haldwani. Prior to his death, he had uploaded a video levelling serious allegations against several property dealers and police officials.

SIT Composition Detailed

The Police Headquarters said a five-member SIT has been constituted under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police, STF, Nilesh Anand Bharne. The team includes SP Champawat Ajay Ganpati, Circle Officer Tanakpur Vandana Verma, Inspector Diwan Singh Bisht (Champawat), and Sub-Inspector Manish Khatri (Champawat).

12 Police Personnel Suspended

In the interest of a fair and transparent probe, the police have suspended and transferred 12 personnel, including three Sub-Inspectors, one Additional Sub-Inspector, one Head Constable, and seven Constables, to Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts under the Garhwal Range, with immediate effect. (ANI)