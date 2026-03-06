Father of deceased Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar expressed pride over his son's service after a fatal Su-30MKI crash in Assam, which also killed Sqn Ldr Anuj. The IAF and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered condolences to the bereaved families.

'He Should Work for the Country': Father Reminisces

Ravindra Duragkar, the father of deceased Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar in the Su-30MKI crash in Assam's Karbi Anglong on Friday, reminisced about his son's last memories with him, and expressed pride over his service to the nation. Speaking with ANI, Duragkar expressed grief over his son's untimely death after serving the nation for four years and said that Lt Purvesh had always wanted to work for the country and had extended his services in Operation Sindoor as well. "Our dream was alike. We always told him that he should work for the country. It is very sad for us that he lost his life only after completing four years of service tenure. We used to communicate with him about this daily schedule. He loved to read. He was satisfied that he could achieve his dreams. He was posted in Tezpur and had also participated in Operation Sindoor. He had come here in February to spend time with the family," he said.

The Crash and Casualties

Su-30MKI also carried Squadron Leader Anuj, who was also killed in the crash.

IAF Issues Statement

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had stated that the Su-30MKI was on a training sortie when it crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, Assam, which is approx 60 km from Jorhat. The aircraft had lost radar contact at around 7.42 pm after taking off from Jorhat in Assam.

Acknowledging the deaths, the air force expressed condolences to the bereaved families on X, stating, "IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief."

Prior to the acknowledgement, they stated that a search operation was underway. "The Su-30MKI, which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, Assam, approx 60 km from Jorhat. Search operations are underway," IAF said on X.

Defence Minister Expresses Condolences

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday shared his condolences with the families of two pilots killed in the IAF Su-30MKI crash in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. Sharing his grief over their loss, he wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar in the tragic Su-30 crash. Their courage and service to the nation will always be remembered with pride and gratitude. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firmly with them in this hour of grief.

About the Su-30MKI Fighter Jet

The Su-30MKI is a two-seater fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi. The IAF has a fleet of over 200 Su-30MKIs. (ANI)