    'Shoot her like Indira Gandhi': Kolkata student arrested for inciting violence against Mamata Banerjee

    The Kolkata Police issued a statement on the incident, confirming the arrest and outlining the charges. "A complaint was received regarding the accused person, using the Instagram ID 'kirtisocial,' who uploaded three Instagram stories related to the recent incident at RG Kar Hospital. The posts disclosed the picture and identity of the victim, which is highly offensive in nature.

    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

    Kolkata Police have arrested Kirti Sharma, a second-year BCom student, for a provocative social media post that incited violence against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Operating under the Instagram handle "kirtisocial," Sharma allegedly called for Banerjee's assassination in a manner reminiscent of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's killing.

    The controversial post, which read, "Shoot Mamata Banerjee like Indira Gandhi. If you can't do it, I wouldn't disappoint," quickly gained attention after being flagged by several Trinamool Congress supporters. Authorities also accused Sharma of disclosing the identity and photograph of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor who was found brutally raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

    The Kolkata Police issued a statement on the incident, confirming the arrest and outlining the charges. "A complaint was received regarding the accused person, using the Instagram ID 'kirtisocial,' who uploaded three Instagram stories related to the recent incident at RG Kar Hospital. The posts disclosed the picture and identity of the victim, which is highly offensive in nature. Additionally, the accused shared two stories containing offensive comments and life threats against the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal. These comments are provocative and may create social unrest and promote hatred among communities," the statement read.

    This arrest is part of a broader crackdown by Kolkata Police on social media posts related to the RG Kar Hospital case. Authorities have issued summonses to several individuals, including Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, after he publicly demanded that the CBI interrogate the Kolkata police commissioner. Former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two prominent doctors were also summoned for allegedly spreading rumors and disclosing the victim's identity.

