Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini claimed a strong BJP wave in West Bengal, stating people want change. Visiting Sreerampur, he accused the Mamata Banerjee government of atrocities worse than the Communists, corruption, and failing to provide safety or jobs.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the people of West Bengal want a change in government and there is a strong wave of BJP across Bengal.

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The Chief Minister was interacting with journalists on Tuesday during his visit to West Bengal after the filing of nomination papers of the candidate from Sreerampur Assembly constituency. He also conducted a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate in Sreerampur and appealed to the people to vote in favour of the BJP.

'Atrocities Worse Than The Communists'

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the BJP candidate and alleged that the Communist Party had continuously exploited the people of Bengal. He said that with great expectations, people had formed the government of Mamata Banerjee, "but this government has committed even more atrocities than the Communists".

Allegations of Misrule and Insecurity

The Chief Minister said that the people of Bengal have now made up their mind to form a BJP government, according to a release. "There is neither employment in Bengal, nor are farmers able to sell their crops at MSP, nor are they getting fair prices. Despite having a woman Chief Minister, women are not safe in Bengal. He said that the kind of misrule witnessed under the Mamata government has left the public distressed," he said.

'Mamata Govt Gave Protection to Infiltrators'

He said that the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal "has given protection to infiltrators, which has harmed our economic, cultural and social fabric." "The Mamata government, embroiled in corruption, pretends to be simple, but large-scale scams are taking place under its rule," he alleged.

Centre Working for Poor's Welfare: Saini

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government at the Centre is working for the welfare of the poor. The BJP government has so far lifted 25 crore people above the poverty line. Due to BJP policies, there is a transformation in the lives of the poor, he added. (ANI)