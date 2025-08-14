The court reserved its order on the dog relocation issue, citing the civic bodies' failure to manage the stray dog population. An earlier order released on August 13 stated the removal was not impulsive but based on public safety concerns.

New Delhi: In a scene straight out of a courtroom comedy, a stray dog trotted confidently past the Supreme Court gates on the morning of Thursday, August 14, just hours before judges were set to hear a high-stakes petition on relocating Delhi’s street dogs. The Supreme Court's larger three-judge bench reserved the order into a review of its August 11 order directing immediate removal of stray dogs to shelters in Delhi-NCR. The three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath noted the problem had been allowed to grow unchecked and that the civic bodies had failed to implement effective measures for controlling the stray dog population despite repeated complaints and incidents. The court added that this inaction had left the situation to reach a stage where urgent intervention was now unavoidable. The Supreme Court, in its detailed order released on August 13, said its earlier directive on August 11 was not based on 'momentary impulse' but came after careful study. It noted that authorities had failed for more than two decades to address what it called a serious public safety issue.

Street Dog Hogs Spotlight

As the four-legged “litigant” made his surprise appearance, social media erupted with tongue-in-cheek commentary. “Isn’t that expected? They’re a party in the matter. Why shouldn’t they be present?” quipped one user. Another recalled a campus canine legend, We had a dog who attended lectures with us, but he skipped Signals and Systems. Even Dogesh couldn’t sit through that one.” Others imagined the dog seeking legal counsel. “He’s asking for directions, can someone take him to milord’s cabin? Must have some unfinished business,” one user said. Many agreed that, in the spirit of natural justice, the judges should hear the dog out before passing any verdict. “Maybe he is the one who tipped the judges of the situation of stray dogs. And now He is gonna get rewarded for his work,” another user joked.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…