    Stop projects in our territory, India directs Pakistan, China

    Sending out a strong signal to China and Pakistan, India has asked them to cease activities on the so-called economic corridor projects in the areas, which have been illegally occupied by Islamabad. 

    Stop projects in our territory, India directs Pakistan, China
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 7:38 PM IST
    Sending out a strong signal to China and Pakistan, India has asked them to cease activities on the so-called economic corridor projects in the areas, which have been illegally occupied by Islamabad. 

    New Delhi’s reaction comes after Beijing and Islamabad issued a joint statement with reference to Jammu & Kashmir and the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping had met on the sidelines of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 on February 6 to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues. 

    Also Read: New details on Galwan Valley clash of 2020 exposes extent of Chinese coverup

    On CPEC, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have consistently conveyed our concerns to China and Pakistan on the projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in India's territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan. We resolutely oppose any attempts to change the status quo by other countries, as also by Pakistan, in the areas under the illegal occupation of Pakistan."

    "We call upon the parties concerned to cease such activities," he said.

    In reference to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in the joint statement, Bagchi said India has always been rejected such references and New Delhi's position is well known to China and Pakistan. 

    Also Read: Facebook, Instagram block Army's Chinar Corps; no response since 10 days

    In this instance too, "we reject reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India," he said.

    "We expect the parties concerned not to interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India," Bagchi added. 

    In their joint statement of February 6, China and Pakistan had said that they oppose 'unilateral action that complicates' the Kashmir issue.

    Also Read: Stubborn China refuses to apologise for PLA torchbearer provocation

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 7:38 PM IST
