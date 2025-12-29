Lucknow Police recovered a stolen Iranian horse, Duldul, revered as Zuljna, from Unnao. The theft from Karbala Talkatora sparked outrage. The horse's former caretaker was arrested, and locals celebrated the sacred animal's safe return.

Lucknow Police on Monday recovered a stolen Iranian breed horse named Duldul from Karbala Talkatora. The theft was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the Karbala complex.

Revered for its religious significance as Zuljna, it was stolen from Karbala Talkatora in the Talkatora police station area of Lucknow, sparking outrage and concern among locals.

Investigation and Recovery

The police recovered Duldul from Unnao's Moraawan village, arresting Chhotu, the horse's former caretaker, and accomplices. Former Mutwalli Syed Faizi filed a written complaint with the Talkatora police and announced a ₹50,000 reward for information leading to the horse's recovery.

Community Celebrates Return

Faizi thanked the police for Duldul's safe return, and locals celebrated the horse's recovery, flocking to Karbala to see it. As news of the horse's return spread, people began gathering at the Karbala to catch a glimpse of Zuljana. Many were also seen showering the horse with affection, reflecting the local community's emotional and religious attachment.

The Legend of Zuljna

Zuljna was the legendary, loyal grey Arabian stallion belonging to Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, famous in Islamic history for his strength and devotion, particularly during the tragic events at Karbala. He was bred by the Prophet himself and served as a symbol of steadfastness, carrying Husayn into battle and becoming a significant icon in Shia mourning traditions (Azadari). (ANI)