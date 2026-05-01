1991-batch IDAS officer Anugraha Narayana Das takes charge as the new Controller General of Defence Accounts. President Murmu advised IDAS officers on their vital role in defence finance and supporting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'.

Anugraha Narayana Das Appointed New CGDA

Bringing over three decades of extensive experience in defence financial management and public service, Anugraha Narayana Das, a 1991-batch officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), has assumed charge as the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) with effect from Friday.

Anugraha Narayana Das is an alumnus of Utkal University, Bhubaneswar and ICPE, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia. During his career span, he has led several initiatives in procurement policy, audit and oversight mechanisms, budgeting and expenditure monitoring, supported by advanced training from premier global institutions, including IIM Bengaluru and Duke University, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

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Das has also served in key roles in the Ministry of Defence, Service Headquarters and field formations. His key appointments include tenure as Director in the Ministry of Water Resources, Additional Financial Adviser and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Principal Integrated Financial Adviser in the Army Headquarters, and Special Controller General of Defence Accounts in CGDA Headquarters.

President Murmu Addresses IDAS Probationers

Last December, the probationers of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (2024 batch) called on the President, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to a statement by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On the Role and Responsibilities of IDAS

Addressing the officers, the President said that officers of the Indian Defence Accounts Service hold an important role in managing the financial resources of the Indian Armed Forces and allied organisations. From budgeting and accounting to auditing, payments, financial advice, and ensuring transparency in defence expenditure, their role directly impacts operational readiness and the development of defence infrastructure. She advised them that as the principal accounting and financial authority of the Defence Services, they are expected to understand the unique challenges, hardships, and operational realities faced by our Armed Forces.

According to the release, President Murmu said we are living in times of rapid change. The evolving geopolitical environment and emerging security challenges demand quicker, smarter, and more accurate decision-making. Simultaneously, business processes are becoming more complex and technology-driven. In this context, the Defence Accounts Department should continuously adapt, innovate, and modernise.

Supporting 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'

There is also an urgent need to actively support the Government of India's ambitious 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' by encouraging indigenous production, strengthening local supply chains and promoting domestic industry. The officers of the Indian Defence Accounts Service can also contribute to building a self-reliant and resilient defence ecosystem.

A Call for Lifelong Learning

The President urged IDAS officers to remain lifelong learners, to stay curious, and to embrace change with confidence. She advised them to remember that the true measure of service lies not in position or recognition. Instead, it lies in the steady contribution they would make to the effective functioning of institutions and the welfare of citizens. (ANI)