Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unveiled a statue of war hero Lt Gen Sagat Singh Rathore in Churu, Rajasthan. Paying tribute, Birla highlighted Singh's role in the 1971 war and called his life an inspiration for the nation's youth.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday participated in the ceremony to unveil the statue of the invincible warrior, late Lieutenant General Sagat Singh Rathore, in Churu, Rajasthan. On this occasion, the Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur; Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma; Minister of State for Agriculture, Government of India, Bhagirath Choudhary, and other dignitaries were present.

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Tribute to a National Hero

Paying tribute to Lieutenant General Sagat Singh, Birla said that his life is an inspiring example of courage, leadership, and service to the nation. From his valour in the Indian Army during World War II to hoisting the national flag during the Goa Liberation Movement, his contributions were remarkable. His bold decisions at the Nathu La border strengthened the country's frontiers, and his role in the surrender of the Pakistani Army in Dhaka during the 1971 war was crucial, paving the way for the creation of Bangladesh, Birla noted.

An Inspiration for Future Generations

Highlighting that Rajasthan is known for its bravery and patriotism, Birla said that every family in the state is associated with a spirit of dedication to the nation. He added that the statue is not just a memorial but a source of inspiration for future generations, encouraging youth to serve the country.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further stated that the bravery and legacy of Sagat Singh are a matter of national pride. His life teaches that with courage, determination, and dedication, any goal can be achieved. He urged the youth to draw inspiration from such great heroes and actively contribute to nation-building. (ANI)