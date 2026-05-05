MDMK chief Vaiko compares the Tamil Nadu election outcome to 1962 polls, saying MK Stalin's defeat in Kolathur has overshadowed the DMK's performance, similar to Annadurai's loss. Stalin has resigned as CM after the loss.

Vaiko Draws Parallel Between Stalin's Defeat and 1962 Polls

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko on Tuesday drew parallels between the current Tamil Nadu Assembly election outcome and the 1962 polls, saying the defeat of DMK chief MK Stalin in Kolathur has overshadowed the party's electoral performance.

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Speaking to ANI, Vaiko said, "In 1962, even though DMK won 50 constituencies, the legendary leader CN Annadurai was defeated in Kancheepuram... Such an episode has happened now."

He added that a similar sentiment prevails within the DMK and its allies after Stalin's defeat, with the alliance securing more than 70 seats. The DMK party itself managed to be the largest party in the alliance, securing 59 seats.

Emphasising the party's ideological roots, Vaiko said, "Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam stands as the vanguard of the Dravidian movement's stronghold, built through immense sacrifices. In this election, although they couldn't secure a majority despite winning many seats, with 73 MLAs from the DMK alliance, they couldn't reach the required number to form a government."

Stalin's Upset in Kolathur

He noted that the morale within the party has been affected by Stalin's loss. "A similar sentiment currently prevails within the DMK and its alliance partners, as their leader Thalapathy Stalin... did not emerge victorious. However, the democratic verdict is the people's mandate. We respect the verdict of the people," he said. The election saw a major upset in Kolathur, where Stalin was defeated by TVK candidate V.S. Babu by 8,795 votes. Despite the setback, Stalin thanked voters, noting that the DMK alliance secured over 1.54 crore votes, with a narrow 3.52 per cent difference from the winning party.

Alliance Commitment Reaffirmed

On the possibility of political realignments, Vaiko firmly ruled out any alliance shift. "They won't even approach us, nor will they come near; such a thought won't even cross their minds. We are firmly committed to the DMK and will continue to be. No party in this alliance is wavering," he asserted.

Stalin Resigns as TVK Emerges as Largest Party

Meanwhile, Stalin has submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar following the DMK's defeat. The move comes amid a major political shift in the state, with actor-turned-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest party with 107 seats in the 234-member Assembly. (ANI)