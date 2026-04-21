CM MK Stalin campaigned in Chennai, drawing large crowds. He slammed the Centre's delimitation exercise as a 'punishment' and declared he would always be 'dangerous' to those betraying Tamil Nadu, while highlighting his government's achievements.

As campaigning intensifies ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Kolathur, MK Stalin, on Tuesday carried out a morning walk campaign in Chennai's Kannagi Nagar, drawing large crowds of supporters and local residents. During the outreach programme, people gathered in large numbers to meet, interact with the Chief Minister, and express their support.

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Stalin Slams Centre Over Delimitation

Earlier, MK Stalin hit out at the Centre over the proposed delimitation exercise, calling it an attempt to "punish" progressive states like Tamil Nadu. In a video message posted on X, Stalin framed the issue as one that threatens the state's growth model, linking it to population control and industrial success.

The remarks come days after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in Parliament, effectively stalling the delimitation-linked reforms. Tamil Nadu is set to vote in a single phase on April 23, with the ruling DMK-led alliance facing off against the NDA led by AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Taking a direct swipe at the Centre, Stalin said, "Last week, the delimitation bill introduced by the BJP-led Union Government appeared to be an attempt to punish us, a state that has controlled population growth and is among the best-performing in industrial development. As soon as this bill was introduced, I was the first to oppose it and lead protests, including burning copies of the bill. The fire we lit has reduced that bill to ashes."

On Being Called 'Dangerous'

In his address, Stalin recalled past criticisms during the 2021 Assembly elections, where opponents had described him as "more dangerous" than his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Responding to the remark, Stalin said, "No one can ever compare me to Kalaignar. I called him 'Leader' more often than I called him 'Father'. When they said I was more dangerous than such a leader, only one thing came to my mind: for those who want to betray Tamil Nadu and stop our growth, I will always be dangerous."

Highlights Government's Performance

Highlighting his government's performance over the past five years, Stalin pointed to welfare schemes and economic growth indicators. "If anyone asks what I've done for the people in these five years, we can talk for hours, even days. I can say with pride that I've fought for the Tamil people against the central government that always betrays Tamil Nadu," he said.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with results scheduled to be announced on May 4. (ANI)