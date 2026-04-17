Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has issued a strong warning to the BJP-led central government against the proposed delimitation exercise, calling it a "great danger" and a conspiracy to suppress the state's voice, vowing to fight for Tamil rights.

Stalin Warns Centre Over Delimitation 'Conspiracy'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a strong warning to the BJP-led central government over the proposed delimitation exercise, saying that "Delhi- do not wish to witness the fighting spirit of Tamil Nadu." "I want to warn Delhi: do not wish to witness the fighting spirit of Tamil Nadu. Delimitation is a great danger created by the BJP against Tamil Nadu, with the AIADMK clapping along. The BJP's conspiracy to suppress Tamil Nadu's voice is delimitation. The AIADMK is a spineless group that cannot even openly oppose it. The BJP thought that when elections were happening in Tamil Nadu and DMK MPs were busy campaigning, they could convene a special session and pass this law. First, people's rights must be protected; only then do democracy and elections have meaning. If our votes lose value, should we not oppose it? That is why our MPs are fighting in Delhi," DMK candidate from Kolathur said on Thursday.

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Sharpening his attack on the BJP, he said if you think you can crush the states, then you are making a "grave miscalculation." "Have we shown today by raising black flags? This is just a trailer. Delhi should not even wish to see the main picture. Do not think that the fire in Tamil blood has cooled, or that we will not take to the streets. We who came to the streets for our language--will we not come out for the rights of our people? They wondered who would fight for the Tamils. This Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is here. I am ready to face a thousand Emergencies. Prime Minister Modi, only slaves to Delhi's remote control will bow down. Self-respecting Tamils will never submit. We will curb the arrogance of the Union BJP that refuses to respect the voice of the southern states. India is a union of states--if you think you can crush the states, and that we will remain silent, bound and submissive, you are making a grave miscalculation...," Tamil Nadu CM further said.

Commitment to Women's Welfare

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering in Salem, he highlighted his government's commitment to women's welfare, stating that the first file he signed after assuming office was for free bus travel for women. "The first file I signed was for free bus travel for women. I want every woman to enjoy the benefits and said that, whatever the amount benefiting women, I will do that for the welfare of women," Stalin said.

He reiterated that the state government remains focused on implementing schemes aimed at empowering women and improving their socio-economic conditions.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)