Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin vowed to defeat the NDA ('Delhi team') in the 2026 assembly elections. He accused the BJP of using the delimitation issue as a diversion and announced a welfare scheme offering women an Rs 8,000 coupon for home appliances.

Stalin Vows to Defeat 'Delhi Team', Slams BJP on Delimitation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asserted that the DMK would defeat the NDA alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections, vowing that the "Tamil Nadu team" would prevail over the "Delhi team." Addressing a public meeting on Monday in Ranipet district as part of his election campaign, Stalin alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was raising the issue of delimitation to divert attention from pressing concerns such as LPG shortages and the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

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"In the 2026 democratic war, I have come so that we shall defeat delhi team and make the Tamil Nadu team win. "BJP is now taking delimitation in hand. People are facing trouble without gas, and the Indian rupee has gone high against the dollar. So, to divert attention, the BJP is trying to take the delimitation issue now. This delimitation is the biggest in Indian history. If they are hiding it and trying to implement it, then surely they are against Tamil Nadu," Stalin said.

'Superstar' Manifesto: Rs 8,000 Coupon Scheme for Women

Describing the party's election manifesto as a "superstar," the DMK president also announced a welfare scheme aimed at women voters ahead of the State Assembly elections. Under the proposed initiative, the party plans to provide an Rs 8,000 coupon to women, which can be utilised to purchase new home appliances or exchange existing ones. The scheme covers a wide range of essential household items, including washing machines, refrigerators, televisions, grinders, microwave ovens and induction stoves.

"Our election Manifesto is a super star. Our first ball is a sixer - We are going to give an 8000 Rs coupon to women where they can buy new or exchange their home appliances like washing machine, fridge, TV, Grinder, Micro oven, Induction stove. Women have started to discussion themself what to buy with an 8000 Rs coupon, but don't discuss it with our husbands, they may confuse you about what to buy. Let you take your own decision on what to buy. If they force you to tell them that you tell my brother (Stalin )," said Stalin.

'Dravidian Model 2.0' Pitched in Ramanathapuram

Earlier, the state chief minister sought a fresh mandate for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, pitching a "Dravidian Model 2.0" government to take the state to the next level of development. The Tamil Nadu CM addressed an election rally in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district. Stalin campaigned for candidates contesting from Ramanathapuram, Mudukulathur, Paramakudi and Thiruvadana constituencies. He highlighted past development works and said his government had addressed long-standing drinking water issues in the region.

Speaking at the event, Stalin said, "Ramanathapuram district is a district with a breathtakingly beautiful beach. Ramanathapuram district is special for the Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy temple, world-famous chilli peppers, green ponds, the soil that gave birth to esteemed people like Sethupathi Kings, Vallal Seethakkadi, Pandithurai, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, martyr Emmanuel Sekaran and the world-famous great President Dr. Abdul Kalam. The soil is an example of unity across caste and religious differences."

Seeking support ahead of the elections, Stalin said the DMK government has implemented several welfare and development schemes and appealed to voters to return his party to power. "We asked for votes last time with pride because we implemented various such projects in Ramanathapuram. When the DMK government was formed, we took Tamil Nadu to new heights. It is the DMK government that is implementing pioneering projects for the people. I have come to ask for votes again with that feeling. To take Tamil Nadu to the next level of development, a Dravidian Madan 2.0 government should be formed. Are you ready to form it?" he said.

Statewide Campaign and Election Overview

Meanwhile, Stalin has been campaigning across the state. After beginning his campaign in Tiruvarur and Tiruchirappalli, he covered districts including Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Sankarankovil, Virudhunagar and Tirumangalam.On Sunday, he campaigned in Ramanathapuram and attended a public meeting in Paramakudi. Later, he addressed a public meeting in Thoothukudi in support of party candidates.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)