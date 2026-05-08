Union Health Minister JP Nadda launched the Integrated Training for Primary Healthcare Teams. The new framework will transform India's frontline health workforce into confident providers of comprehensive, people-centred care at the last mile.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda launched the Integrated Training for Primary Healthcare Teams during the recently concluded 10th National Summit on "Innovation and Inclusivity. The Integrated Training for Primary Healthcare Teams marks a decisive shift from fragmented capacity building to a single, structured, and competency-driven framework. It will transform India's frontline health workforce into confident providers of comprehensive, people-centred care at the last mile, the Health Ministry said.

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In recent years, there has been a strong focus on Comprehensive Primary Health Care and community engagement, reflecting the country's belief that healthcare must be equitable and accessible close to where people live. A major milestone in this journey was the launch of the Ayushman Bharat programme, under which Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were envisioned as the fulcrum of preventive, promotive, and curative care. A defining strength of this approach has been deep community engagement through platforms such as Jan Arogya Samitis, Mahila Arogya Samitis, Village Health and Sanitation Committees, and AAM Shivirs.

The Need for a Skilled Primary Healthcare Workforce

As India moves closer to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and prepares to leap forward into a more advanced future, there is a growing need for healthcare that is not only accessible but also responsive and of high quality. Across the country, thousands of primary healthcare teams serve communities with dedication, often in challenging environments, where their ability to deliver timely and effective care depends not only on infrastructure but equally on the knowledge, skills, and confidence they bring to their work.

A well-trained and confident primary healthcare workforce is essential to improving the quality of care, reducing the burden on higher-level facilities, and strengthening public trust in the health system. It will further reinforce India's commitment to preventive and promotive healthcare--key pillars for building a healthier and more productive nation--and contribute to the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat @2047.

A Single, Structured Competency-Driven Framework

Reinforcing this vision of people-centric healthcare, the Prime Minister has emphasised, "True progress is people-centric. No matter how many advances are made in medical science, access must be assured to the last person at the last mile."

Integrated Training for Primary Healthcare Teams marks a significant step in strengthening this foundation. By bringing together multiple programme-based trainings into a single, structured, and competency-driven framework, the initiative simplifies learning while enhancing the capabilities of frontline providers. It equips them to deliver comprehensive care--from prevention and early detection to treatment and follow-up--ensuring that people receive the right care, at the right time, closer to their homes.

Empowering Women and Building a Future-Ready Workforce

In alignment with India's technological progress, digital platforms such as iGOT Karmayogi will enable continuous learning, making the workforce more adaptive and future-ready.

This initiative is unique in two important ways. First, it strengthens the capacity of the community-based workforce to deliver care that is empathetic, responsive, and high-quality. Second, it empowers the women who form the backbone of primary healthcare--over 70% of this workforce, including ASHAs, ANMs, and CHOs. The Prime Minister has consistently emphasised the importance of Nari Shakti, and this initiative is a strong embodiment of that vision. By investing in women at the frontlines, India is driving transformative change across communities.

The Integrated Training Modules will enable primary healthcare teams to deliver holistic, people-centred care while strengthening trust between communities and the health system. This is not merely a training reform--it is a strategic investment in the future of public health in India.