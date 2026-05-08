The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for eight districts in Kerala, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall. The alert indicates the possibility of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain within a 24-hour period.

Yellow alert in 8 Kerala districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days and has issued a yellow alert in eight districts of the State. As per the district rainfall forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre Thiruvananthapuram, yellow alerts have been sounded for Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts. Other districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

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A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours. The warning has been issued as part of precautionary measures to ensure public safety in rain-hit and vulnerable areas.

Weather forecast for South India

As per IMD, Isolated to scattered thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Interior Karnataka during the next 5 days; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana during the next 4 days and Coastal Karnataka during 07th-09th, with lightning over Coastal Karnataka on May 10 and 11.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe during the next 7 days and over South Interior Karnataka on May 7-8.

Rainfall predicted in Northwest India

Meanwhile, in Northwest India, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) is likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab on 07th; Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on May 7.

Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) is likely over Uttarakhand on May 8.

Another fresh wet spell with scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan during May 11-13 over East Uttar Pradesh on May 12-13 and West Uttar Pradesh on May 11..