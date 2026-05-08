Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the new BPCL Hospital at Kedarnath Temple. Operated by Swami Vivekananda Health Mission Society, it will provide advanced healthcare to pilgrims and residents in the high-altitude Himalayan region.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday formally inaugurated the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Hospital at Kedarnath Temple. The hospital will be operated by the Swami Vivekananda Health Mission Society.

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Strengthening Healthcare in High-Altitude Region

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that "the state government is continuously working to provide better and prompt healthcare facilities to devotees visiting Kedarnath Dham." He stated that the operation of a modern hospital equipped with advanced medical facilities in this high-altitude Himalayan region with challenging geographical conditions will significantly strengthen healthcare services. The hospital will prove highly beneficial not only for pilgrims during the yatra but also for residents.

Comprehensive Arrangements for Kedarnath Yatra

The Chief Minister said that "the state government and district administration are giving special priority to healthcare services to ensure that the Kedarnath Yatra remains safe, smooth, and well-organised. Adequate arrangements have been made along the yatra route, including doctors, paramedical staff, health check-up centres, oxygen facilities, and emergency medical services, so that devotees do not face any inconvenience."

Vision for a 'Healthy Uttarakhand'

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami further said that the state government is continuously working towards the expansion and improvement of healthcare services to realise the vision of a "Healthy Uttarakhand, Prosperous Uttarakhand." He added that around 6.1 million Ayushman cards have been issued under the Ayushman scheme so far, enabling lakhs of patients across the state to receive free treatment. He also said that efforts are underway to establish one medical college in every district of the state.

A Symbol of Service and Humanity

During the visit, the Chief Minister also offered prayers at Baba Kedar and prayed for the prosperity and well-being of the people of the state. He said that Kedarnath Dham is not only a centre of faith but also a symbol of service and humanity, and with the same spirit, the government is working to strengthen healthcare and public facilities in Devbhoomi.

On the occasion, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal said that "the hospital is an excellent example of service, dedication, and public welfare, and will play an important role in providing better healthcare facilities to lakhs of devotees and residents in the future." (ANI)