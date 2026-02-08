TN CM MK Stalin urged PM Modi to direct the Railways Ministry to release funds for sanctioned projects to facilitate land acquisition and reconsider two projects, Thoothukudi-Madurai and Tindivanam-Tiruvannamalai, that have been kept in abeyance.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Railways Ministry to release the required funds for sanctioned projects to facilitate land acquisition and compensation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, CM Stalin urged him to reconsider the projects Thoothukudi - Madurai (Via Aruppukottai) New Broad Gauge Line and Tindivanam - Tiruvannamalai Broad Gauge Railway Line Project, which he claimed the Railways have kept in abeyance.

Details on Land Acquisition Status

The Tamil Nadu CM said that a sanction has been accorded for the acquisition of 2,500.61.06 hectares of land, but the Railways have not sanctioned funds for 931.52.96 hectares. Stalin wrote, "I draw your kind attention to the current status of railway projects in Tamil Nadu and seek your intervention for the timely resolution of pending issues, particularly regarding the release of funds for land acquisition and the revival of projects that have been placed in abeyance. I am constrained to write this in the light of some factually incorrect information that is being spread in the media in this regard."

"In Tamil Nadu, Administrative Sanction have been accorded for the acquisition of Lands to an extent of 2500.61.06 Hectares for the implementation of various Railway Projects of the Union Government. Out of 2500.61.06 Hectares of Lands, Railways have not sanctioned funds for an extent of 931.52.96 Hectares of Lands. Administrative Sanction for land acquisition in respect of two Projects for which a revised Land Plan Schedule (LPS) was received recently from Railways for an extent of 296.02.95 Hectares of Private Lands are under process and will be issued shortly. Out of balance extent of 1273.05.15 Hectares of Lands pertaining to 19 major ongoing Railway Projects, Land Acquisition Works have been completed for an extent of 1198.02.34 Hectares of Lands (94 per cent) and the same have been handed over to the Railways Department. However, in respect of five projects, the LPS is yet to be furnished by the Railways," he added.

Thiruvananthapuram-Kanniyakumari Project Delay

He cited the 'Doubling of Broad-Gauge Railway Line between Thiruvananthapuram-Kanniyakumari' project, alleging a pending acquisition of 16.86.51 hectares. He claimed that the Railways are yet to allocate Rs 289.78 crore. "A pertinent example is the pending acquisition of 16.86.51 hectares for the 'Doubling of Broad-Gauge Railway Line between Thiruvananthapuram-Kanniyakumari' project. The Railways are yet to allocate the required funds amounting to Rs 289.78 crore for settling compensation. This is a major project in Tamil Nadu, also under monitoring through the PMG Portal of the Government of India. A lump sum and timely allocation of funds for land acquisition, rather than piecemeal releases, would enable uninterrupted and expeditious completion of these critical Projects," he wrote.

CM Stalin's Key Demands

"In light of the above, I earnestly request your kind intervention to direct the Ministry of Railways to: Release the required funds for sanctioned projects without delay, preferably in full and on a priority basis, to facilitate smooth land acquisition and compensation processes. Reconsider and restart the important projects that have been kept in abeyance by the Railways, Thoothukudi - Madurai (Via Aruppukottai) New Broad Gauge Line and Tindivanam - Tiruvannamalai Broad Gauge Railway Line Project (for which Administrative Sanctions have already been issued for acquisition of 931.52.96 hectares) and provide necessary funding support. Consider sanctioning additional new railway projects commensurate with Tamil Nadu's economic stature and developmental needs," the letter read.

Political Context

This comes amid the DMK-led government's persistent allegations against the Centre over releasing funds for the state. Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold the Legislative Assembly elections, where the DMK-Congress alliance will contest against the NDA led by the BJP and AIADMK. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is also in the fray for the polls. (ANI)