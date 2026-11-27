Former TN CM MK Stalin criticized the TVK government and CM Joseph Vijay for their handling of the Supreme Court's order on lighting the Karthigai Deepam at Thirupparankundram hill, alleging a historic betrayal of state rights.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday targeted the Vijay-led TVK government over the Supreme Court verdict on the lighting of the Deepam atop Thirupparankundram hill, accusing CM Joseph Vijay for remaining silent over the issue.

"Today's Supreme Court order has shown what becomes of a state government where the Chief Minister outsources his responsibilities to others and acts out dialogues like a stand-up comedian. The problem is not that the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is new to politics and inexperienced in governance.Rather, the root cause of many of Tamil Nadu's problems is that he does not allow anyone with experience or wisdom anywhere near him. Even after all this, Chief Minister Vijay's refusal to open his mouth is a historic betrayal of Tamil Nadu," said Stalin.

In a post on X, MK Stalin accused the TVK government of allegedly surrendering state rights to the Union Government through the controversy. "In a single case, they have surrendered to the Union Government both the state rights that the Dravidian movement fought for, shedding blood and sacrificing many lives over sixty years to obtain and protect, and the democratic control over temples, which were once in the hands of fraudulent cliques, that the Dravidian movement and the DMK gradually established starting 100 years ago," said Stalin.

The DMK chief further described the orders issued by the Supreme Court from handing over the entire hill to the CRPF to directing the Chief Secretary, DGP, to appear in person as shocking. "The Supreme Court has ordered the lighting of the Deepam (lamp) tomorrow at the pillar atop the Thirupparankundram hill. The administratively incompetent Vijay government has brought disgrace to Tamil Nadu by failing to present strong arguments in court. The orders issued by the Supreme Court—"Handing over the entire hill to the CRPF; dissolving the temple's Board of Trustees; handing over responsibility to a committee of former judges; and directing the Chief Secretary, DGP, HR&CE Commissioner, Madurai Collector, DC, and others to appear in person"—are shocking," described Stalin.

While criticising Vijay, Stalin highlighted that the DMK government safeguarded the traditions and customs followed at Thirupparankundram hill since time immemorial and upheld religious harmony, peace, and state rights, appealing the people of Tamil Nadu to not allow harm to religious harmony of the state.

"It was the DMK government that safeguarded the worship traditions and customs followed from time immemorial at Thirupparankundram. It was the DMK government that upheld religious harmony, peace, and state rights. Today, through its sheer incompetence, obsession with publicity, and cowardice, the TVK government has completely botched it all....My appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu: Under no circumstances shall we allow any harm to befall our religious harmony—let us protect it. Let us set an example for our future generations," said Stalin.

Stalin's remarks came after the Supreme Court on Friday directed the ceremonial lighting of Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 28, permitting every devotee to participate in the ceremony and ordering the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure its smooth conduct.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi directed that the lamp be lit at least 50 metres away from the Dargah and instructed the police to ensure the protection of the Dargah and its premises. The directions came as the Court suspended the Board of Trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Thiruparankundram and superseded its administration through a two-member committee, following non-compliance with its November 20 order permitting the one-time lighting of the Deepam at the Deepathoon. The Court also directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to furnish details of telephone calls, emails and other communications exchanged between officials in connection with the implementation of its November 20 order.