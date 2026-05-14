Former CM MK Stalin questioned CM Vijay over the delay in releasing the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam amount. Stalin urged the release by May 15, contrasting the delayed Rs 1000 with TVK's Rs 2500 poll promise.

Stalin Questions Delay in Women's Scheme Fund

Former Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday asked the newly elected CM Vijay to release the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Artist Women's Rights Scheme) amount by May 15.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an X post, MK Stalin questioned the TVK government over the delay in releasing the amount for the month of May. He wrote, "Honourable Chief Minister Sir, the artist women's rights amount for the month of May must be credited by the 15th. Why the delay now to continue the existing scheme? What reorganisation are you planning to do? Didn't you just say yesterday in the Legislative Assembly that the Dravidian model government's welfare schemes will continue?"

Taking a jibe at Vijay for TVK's poll promise to provide Rs 2,500 to all women heads of families up to the age of 60, Stalin added, "After announcing 2,500 rupees per month, is dragging your feet without even giving 1,000 rupees what you call your change?"

CM Vijay's Government Assures Fund Release

This comes after the Tamil Nadu CMO stated that C Joesph Vijay has ordered that "The Artist Women's Rights Fund for the month of May 2026 will soon be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries."

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Chief Minister Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government will release the monthly entitlement assistance of Rs 1000 to women beneficiaries' accounts, ensuring that the assistance doesn't get disrupted till the new government increases the current amount to the promised amount of Rs 2500.

CM Joseph Vijay held a meeting with the finance secretary, higher officials in the Secretariat, to ensure that the amount of Rs 1,000, which has been credited to the bank accounts of women beneficiaries in the last DMK Government, is released on May 15. Vijay has promised Rs 2,500 under Madhippumigu Magalir Thittam. The scheme, however, will exclude families of state and central government employees. (ANI)