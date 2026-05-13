DMK chief MK Stalin condoled the death of Prateek Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's stepbrother, calling Akhilesh his 'beloved brother'. Akhilesh remembered his brother, mentioning his business struggles and their last conversation.

DMK President MK Stalin on Wednesday condoled the demise of Prateek Yadav, the stepbrother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and extended support to Akhilesh Yadav and family in this moment of grief. Stalin wished for strength and assured them that he would always be with Akhilesh Yadav and his family during difficult times, while referring to Akhilesh Yadav as "beloved brother".

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"Deeply saddened by the passing of Thiru. Prateek Yadav, brother of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. In moments of such profound grief and pain, my thoughts are with beloved brother Thiru. Akhilesh Yadav and the entire bereaved family. May they find the strength to bear this irreparable loss," he said.

"We will always be with you during such difficult times," he added.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Thiru. Prateek Yadav, brother of @SamajwadiParty President Thiru. @YadavAkhilesh. In moments of such profound grief and pain, my thoughts are with beloved brother Thiru. Akhilesh Yadav and the entire bereaved family. May they find the strength… — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) May 13, 2026

Akhilesh Yadav mourns stepbrother's death

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav visited the Lucknow Civil Hospital, where the mortal remains of his Prateek Yadav are kept in the mortuary. Speaking with reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said, "I have known him since childhood. He is no longer amongst us; it is a matter of great sorrow. Right from his childhood, he was very conscious of his health, his physical well-being, and he aspired to move forward in life and make a meaningful contribution."

Akhilesh Yadav said that he had met his stepbrother two months ago and advised him to take care of his health and to focus on expanding his business. "We will proceed in accordance with the law, whatever legal provisions dictate, and whatever the family members request, we will abide by that. I met him approximately two months ago. Even at that time, I had advised him to take care of his health and to focus on expanding his business. Sometimes losses incurred in business can cause people to become deeply distressed. He is no longer with us; we will pursue whatever legal avenues are available to us," he said.

Who was Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav was the son of Sadhna Gupta, the second wife of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Despite being from Uttar Pradesh's most prominent political family, he largely stayed away from politics and focused on business and fitness ventures in Lucknow.

Cause of death under investigation

He was brought to the hospital by his family members on Wednesday morning, where he was declared dead. The exact cause of his death is not known yet. Further details are expected to be revealed after the post-mortem examination.

On Prateek Yadav's death, Chief Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital, Dr Devesh Chandra Pandey said, "He was brought dead at 5.55 am. The police were informed, after which the body was sent for postmortem procedure." (ANI)