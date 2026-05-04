MK Stalin conceded defeat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as actor Vijay's newly formed TVK emerged as the single largest party. Stalin accepted the verdict, congratulated the winners, and promised DMK will act as a strong opposition.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday formally conceded defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections, marking a significant shift in the state's political space as TVK emerged as the single largest party following the poll counting.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Stalin Accepts People's Verdict

In a post on X addressed to the people of Tamil Nadu, Stalin accepted the "verdict" with humility, offering his congratulations to the winners. "We bow to and accept the verdict of the people. Congratulations to the victors!" the CM stated.

Recalling his government's record over the last five years, Stalin highlighted the welfare schemes and infrastructure projects that defined his term. "In the past five years, we have created numerous projects and provided good governance to the people of Tamil Nadu. We have elevated Tamil Nadu in every way. In the electoral arena, we sought votes only by speaking of our achievements. We campaigned for votes to ensure the welfare schemes we delivered to the people would continue. I express my heartfelt thanks to all the people of Tamil Nadu who supported and voted for the secular progressive alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam," Stalin said.

He noted that he "governed not just for those who voted, but also for those who forgot to vote".

Stalin also thanked the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the grassroots workers who campaigned under the DMK banner. Evoking the memory of his father, the late M Karunanidhi, who also served as the CM of Tamil Nadu, he praised the tireless efforts of his supporters. "I have toiled beyond my strength. To my beloved comrades of Leader Karunanidhi, who toiled in the field just as I did and who are inseparable from my soul, my deepest gratitude from the heart! Thanks to the leaders, officials, and workers of the friendship movement who stood shoulder to shoulder with us--all of them!," Stalin said.

Despite the electoral setback, Stalin remained firm on the DMK's future role in Tamil Nadu politics as opposition, asserting that the party's "political journey will continue without faltering".

"In my political public life, I have seen great victories; I have also faced defeats. Therefore, I am one who acts with the understanding that ideals and policies are what matter most, not just victories and defeats," he said. Concluding his statement, he said, "The DMK, which has so far functioned as an exemplary ruling party for the people--henceforth will function as an exemplary opposition party.

TVK's Stunning Debut, Stalin Loses Kolathur

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has stunned the political realm with its spectacular debut in Tamil Nadu by emerging as the single largest party in the state assembly. Stalin also lost his stronghold of Kolathur to VS Babu of the newly formed TVK. In a closely watched contest, Babu secured victory by a margin of 8,795 votes on Monday. This defeat marks the first time the DMK leader will not represent the seat in the Assembly, signalling a major shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape. As of 9 PM, the ECI's data indicated massive support for the newcomer party, with TVK dominating the trends by securing 87 wins and leading in 20 seats. Incumbent DMK trails in a difficult second position with 44 wins and 16 leads, while the AIADMK alliance follows with 34 wins and 13 leads. Congress has managed 3 victory with 2 leads, marking a dramatic, high-stakes fight.

Vijay Joins League of Actor-Turned-Leaders

The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate.

A Historic Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics

TVK's debut has turned into a historic shift, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977. (ANI)