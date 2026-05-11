The Supreme Court granted interim relief to Congress's TD Rajegowda, restoring his MLA status for the Sringeri constituency. The court stayed a recent vote recount that had declared BJP's DN Jeevaraj the winner, terming it prima facie invalid.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted an interim relief to Congress leader TD Rajegowda, allowing him to continue as the MLA from Karnataka's Sringeri constituency for the time being, despite a recent vote recount that had declared BJP candidate DN Jeevaraj the winner.

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A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran directed restoration of status quo ante (state of affairs before the recount), while observing that the Returning Officer's exercise of reverifying already validated postal ballots was prima facie invalid. Thus, restoring Rajegowda as MLA for now, and also directed that steps be taken to restore him as MLA. "All steps taken in pursuance of the aforestated exercise undertaken by the returning officer shall remain in abeyance till the appeal is decided. Such order requires restoration of status quo ante and steps shall be taken to effect the same," it ordered.

Background of the Election Petition

The matter relates to the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, where Congress's Rajegowda was declared the winner from the Sringeri constituency by a narrow margin of 201 votes. The outcome was later challenged by BJP candidate Jeevaraj through an election petition before the Karnataka High Court.

The High Court on April 6 directed a recount of postal ballots, including the re-verification of 279 rejected postal votes. Subsequently, on May 3, 2026, the Returning Officer announced a revised result, reportedly deducting 255 votes from Rajegowda's tally and declaring Jeevaraj as the winning candidate.

Rajegowda then moved the Supreme Court, filing an appeal against the High Court order. Rajegowda contended that though the High Court had only ordered the re-verification of 279 rejected postal ballots, the Returning Officer also recounted 562 valid postal ballots that were in Rajegowda's favour. The apex court has now posted the matter for further hearing on May 21. (ANI)