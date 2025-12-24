Srinagar is in the grip of a severe cold wave, with temperatures dropping. A low-danger avalanche warning is in effect for several districts, while Sonamarg celebrates its first snowfall, bringing joy to tourists despite the freezing conditions.

Srinagar Grapples with Cold Wave, Avalanche Warning Issued

The biting cold wave continues to tighten its grip on Srinagar, forcing locals to reach for their heaviest woollens to brave the falling temperatures. As temperatures remain low, the city has become a chilly landscape, with residents taking every precaution to shield themselves from the freezing winds.

According to the state authority, an Avalance with low danger level is likely to occur above 2800 METERS over Doda, Gandera, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban during the NEXT 24 HOURS. The authority has asked locals to avoid avalanche-prone areas and follow official advisories.

First Snowfall in Sonamarg Delights Tourists

Srinagar continues to experience a persistent cold wave with foggy mornings. At the same time, Sonamarg in the Kashmir Valley witnessed the first snowfall of the season on Sunday, covering the region in a thick blanket of white.

In Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, residents and tourists enjoyed a winter wonderland as snow settled on vehicles, buildings, and roads.

As the snow continued to fall, many enjoyed activities such as snowball fights and morning walks, soaking up the scenic beauty.

Tourist Reactions

Tourists expressed delight at the snowfall. A visitor from Assam said, "We enjoyed it after leaving the hotel in the morning. Because of the cold, we have to wear two layers of clothing and caps. Snowfall needs to happen. We thought about that before coming here, and everyone would enjoy the visit more if snow came."

Another tourist from Punjab, Gagan, said he is a frequent visitor and that it seems snow might fall this year. Furthermore, he encouraged the tourists to visit the place and the people there are lovely. "I have come here many times, but there was no snow or rain last year. This year, it seems like snowfall might happen in December, which would be great. Thanks to light rain, Srinagar feels much more enjoyable this time around...The number of tourists has reduced since last year because of the attacks, but everything is safe here," he said.

Srinagar Records -4°C Dip, Authorities Advise Caution

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a dip in temperature, with a drop of 4°C from December 20, as the cold wave continues in the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Dense fog has been reported over areas like Dal Lake, although boat rides and sightseeing continue, giving the city a picturesque winter ambience.

Authorities have advised residents and visitors to take precautions against the cold and monitor weather updates, especially in areas prone to sudden snowfall and fog.