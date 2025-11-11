After seven years, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visited Kashmir with a message of peace. Over 20,000 students pledged to create a Drug-Free Kashmir. He met officials and promoted meditation as a solution to addiction and stress.

After seven years, global humanitarian and spiritual master Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar arrived in the Valley with a soothing message of peace, communal harmony, and a vision of a stress-free, violence-free, and drug-free Kashmir, as thousands waited for this historic visit with much anticipation, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shantmanu, Jammu and Kashmir Additional Chief Secretary, welcomed Gurudev, With drug abuse emerging as one of the most urgent challenges facing Kashmir's youth, a powerful countercurrent of hope and resolve took shape at Bakshi Stadium, with over 20,000 students from 50 colleges and four universities gathered for a special EduYouth Meet in Gurudev's presence, pledging together to create a Drug-Free Kashmir, in an event organised by Department of Higher Education, Government of J&K

A Pledge for a Drug-Free Kashmir

Addressing the students, staff and leading educationists, Gurudev shared, "We will see that Kashmir is free from drugs. My dream has always been a society free from violence, a body free from disease, a mind free from confusion, an intellect free from inhibition, and a soul free from sorrow. This is the birthright of everybody. I want to see a smile on everyone's face, a smile that nobody can take away from you. This is the sign of education."

Gurudev's Message to the Youth

Revealing the potent solution to the drug problem, Gurudev said, " The secret is in their own breath. Using their own power of breath, meditation and some exercises, one can easily come out of drug addiction."

Calling Kashmir the land of ancient wisdom, Gurudev drew a fascinating parallel between modern quantum physics and the ancient text Spandakarika, rooted in Kashmir Shaivism. Meditation is not foreign to Kashmir," he said. "It is the heritage of Kashmir. This land gave meditation to the world, and it has nothing to do with any religious belief. Meditation keeps the intellect sharp and the mind happy."

Invoking the spirit of oneness and a sense of belonging, Gurudev shared, "Hain ek noor usi noor ke hain hum sab. Us noor se jud gaye to koi paraya nahi lagta. Sab apne lagte hain. Isi ko hum kehte hai jivan jine ki kala." ("We belong to that One Light. Once you are connected to that Light, then nobody is a stranger. Everyone belongs to you. And that is The Art of Living. ) He added, "Kashmiri youth stand for communal harmony. Life is too short. Mohobbat karne k liye samay kum hai, hum jhagre jhanjhat me kyon pade."

Engagements with Academia and Civil Society

Earlier in the day, in an enriching interaction, Gurudev addressed 7 Vice Chancellors from prestigious universities, including the University of Kashmir, Central University, Islamic University of Science and Technology, and Sher-e-Kashmir Agriculture University, as well as Principals from 30 leading colleges of Kashmir. He also met prominent citizens to discuss social initiatives and the future of youth in the state.

In the last few months, students from various colleges of Kashmir have attended The Art of Living's Happiness Program on campus, where they learned powerful techniques to handle their mind and emotions; Sudarshan Kriya a powerful stress-relief technique that uses breath; and simple yet life changing wisdom that bring balance, peace and joy in one's life, allowing one to live to one's full potential.

Meeting with LG and Prison Outreach

Gurudev concluded the day with a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. On November 12, Gurudev is scheduled to visit Srinagar Central Jail, where inmates have been participating in The Art of Living's Prison Programs. The Art of Living prison program helps inmates release deep-rooted stress, anger, and guilt, fostering emotional stability and positive behaviour. Many participants report profound inner peace, reduced aggression, and renewed hope for life. Beyond personal transformation, the initiative also helps reduce violence within prisons and promotes smoother reintegration into society. (ANI)