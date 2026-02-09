Sri Lanka's ruling party JVP's General Secretary, Tilvin Silva, met Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to strengthen bilateral ties. They discussed mutual cooperation, tourism, and potential industrial partnerships based on Gujarat's development model.

General Secretary of Sri Lanka's ruling party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Tilvin Silva, and his delegation paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Policy Cooperation

Welcoming the delegation to Gujarat CM expressed confidence that India-Sri Lanka relations have strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that the meeting would be productive in giving renewed momentum to the long-standing historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

He emphasised that Gujarat, being a policy-driven state, offers a range of sector-specific policies from which Sri Lanka could benefit. He also advocated mutual coordination between the State Government and Sri Lanka in areas of shared interest.

Sri Lankan Delegation Expresses Admiration

According to an official release, the meeting had discussions and deliberations on strategies to encourage more people from Gujarat to visit Sri Lanka for tourism.

General Secretary of JVP was deeply touched during his first visit to India and Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and shared his admiration for Gujarat's remarkable progress. He thanked the Central and State Governments for Gujarat's contribution in providing the sacred relics of Lord Buddha for an exhibition held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Exploring Industrial and Cooperative Partnerships

Tilvin Silva also expressed appreciation for India's consistent support to Sri Lanka during times of need, including assistance in infrastructure development. He expressed keen enthusiasm for an industrial partnership between Gujarat and Sri Lanka.

Recalling his visit to Amul, he conveyed a strong interest in learning from Gujarat's expertise, knowledge-sharing practices, and technical know-how across sectors, including the cooperative sector.

Invitation to Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027

The Chief Minister extended an invitation for Sri Lanka to participate as a partner country in the upcoming Vibrant Summit 2027. He also shared detailed insights into the successful organisation of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), which, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, presents Gujarat's industrial strengths at the global stage.

Chief Secretary MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Industries Commissioner Swaroop P, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, Secretary Ajay Kumar, and other senior officials joined the Chief Minister for the meeting. (ANI)

