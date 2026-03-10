Samajwadi Party MPs protested outside Parliament with potatoes for fair farmer prices. Inside, the Lok Sabha was adjourned amid Opposition chaos, with a no-confidence motion planned against Speaker Om Birla for alleged partisan behaviour.

SP Stages 'Potato Protest' for Farmers

The Samajwadi Party MPs led by Dimple Yadav on Tuesday staged a 'potato protest' outside Parliament, demanding fair prices for farmers. The Samajwadi Party MPs brought potatoes to the Parliament premises and held a protest with banners reading, "Aloo ka uchit mulya dilao, kisaason ko yoon na satao" (Give a fair price for potatoes, don't harass farmers).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Opposition Uproar

Today, during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan answered the queries regarding the restructuring of Krishonnati Yojana and Pradhan Mantri-Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana. The Question Hour witnessed continuous sloganeering by Opposition MPs, accusing the Election Commission of "vote chori." Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon.

Opposition to Move No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker

Meanwhile, the Opposition will move the resolution to bring in the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, if the House functions "smoothly," Congress MP K Suresh said.

Suresh, one of the three Congress MPs scheduled to move the resolution, noted that they could not do so as the Lower House was "not functioning" amid frequent adjournments on Monday. He told ANI, "Today we will move that motion if the House runs smoothly. Yesterday, the House was not functioning."

118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House. The resolution will be moved in case leave of the House, which is permission, is granted.

Key Speakers Lined Up for Discussion

According to sources, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will initiate the discussion on the resolution. BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhartruhari Mahtab will deliver the remarks on the matter. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan will also address the House during the discussion.

Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Jothimani will present their argument in the Lok Sabha in favour of the resolution seeking the removal of the Lok Sabha Speaker. (ANI)