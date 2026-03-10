BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra slammed the opposition for obstructing Parliament and wasting time. His comments come as the opposition plans to move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging partisan behaviour.

BJP Slams Opposition for Disrupting Parliament

BJP MP and Chairman of Bar Council of India, Manan Kumar Mishra on Tuesday accused the opposition of repeatedly obstructing Parliament, stating that they are "wasting people's time and have no other work". Speaking to ANI, Mishra said that their repeated targeting of key constitutional authorities was aimed at disrupting the parliament proceedings. "This is what the opposition does--not letting Parliament proceedings run smoothly, sometimes against the Speaker and sometimes against the Chief Election Commissioner, they will keep doing all this. They will waste people's precious time and have no other work," he said.

No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

This comes after a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was scheduled to be moved in Lok Sabha on Monday during the budget session, but could not be discussed due to frequent adjournments. It is likely to be moved today.

The Opposition will move the resolution to bring in the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, if the House functions "smoothly," Congress MP K Suresh said on Tuesday. He told ANI, "Today we will move that motion if the House runs smoothly. Yesterday, the House was not functioning."

118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House. The resolution will be moved in case leave of the House, which is permission, is granted.

Key Speakers Lined Up for Discussion

Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Jothimani will present their argument in the Lok Sabha in favour of the resolution seeking the removal of the Lok Sabha Speaker. According to sources, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will initiate the discussion on the resolution. BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhartruhari Mahtab will deliver the remarks on the matter. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan will also address the House during the discussion.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 28. The first part of the session continued till February 13, and the second part of the budget session will conclude on April 2. (ANI)