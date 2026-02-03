Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP-led Centre over the proposed Seed Bill, calling it "deadly" for farmers. He alleged it's an anti-farmer agenda and a collusion with seed, pesticide, and insurance companies.

Akhilesh Yadav Calls Seed Bill 'Deadly' for Farmers

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday strongly criticised the BJP-led Centre over the proposed Seed Bill, calling it "deadly" for Indian agriculture. Yadav alleged that the bill is part of the government's anti-farmer agenda, which includes land acquisition, black laws, and humiliation of farmers. Yadav alleges that the Bill would harm Indian agriculture and further weaken farmers' livelihoods. Yadav called for a strong and organised opposition to the BJP-led Centre, alleging that its policies have consistently harmed farmers and agriculture, and that farmers will no longer tolerate what he described as the government's excesses. He claimed that the BJP government is working in collusion with seed companies, pesticide manufacturers, and crop insurance companies to benefit from the bill.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "The deadly 'Seed Bill' for Indian agriculture is the brainchild of the same anti-farmer BJP government that: Brought in land acquisition and the black laws. Every year, forces people into fertiliser queues and humiliates them. These BJP members will first take commissions from seed companies, then... From pesticide companies, then from companies building silos for large-scale storage, Then from crop insurance companies, then when setting low prices, then from middlemen involved in crop buying and selling, Farming and agriculture in the Indian environment will be completely destroyed by such seeds." भाजपा ने फिर किया ‘किसानों’ पर वार भाजपा सरकार दे जवाब, क्या है दबाव भारत के बाज़ार को अमेरिकी कृषि उत्पादों व खाद्यान्नों के लिए खोल देना, हमारे देश की खेती-किसानी पर रोज़ी-बसर करने वाली 70% आबादी के साथ धोखा है। भाजपाई और उनके संगी-साथी आज़ादी से पहले भी विदेशियों के एजेंट… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 3, 2026

The SP chief warned that the bill will destroy farming and agriculture in India, and urged people to oppose it strongly. Yadav also attacked the BJP, saying that the party is anti-farmer and will remain so. "There must be organised and strong opposition to this. Farmers troubled by MRP and stray cattle will no longer tolerate the BJP government's excesses. These BJP members will do everything to ruin farming and agriculture because they are the ones who keep a vulture's eye on everything from land excavation to mining and its produce, and year after year, they strike at farmers in one form or another. The BJP was anti-farmer, is anti-farmer, and will remain anti-farmer. Remove BJP and Save Fields, Farming, and Farmers!" the post read.

Centre's Stance on the Seeds Bill

The Seeds Bill, drafted by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, is intended to align with current requirements and address issues raised by various stakeholders, including farmers' organisations. The provisions of the Bill are not applicable to the farmers and farmers' varieties, including traditional varieties. The Bill protects the farmer's rights in conformity with the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Act, 2001, to grow, sow, save, exchange and sell farm-saved seeds.

In addition, various provisions are available under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 and the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Act, 2001, to safeguard farmers, community seed growers, and traditional and indigenous seed varieties.

The Bill has provisions for compulsory registration of all varieties sold in the market, registration of seed producer, seed processing units, and dealer, registration of plant nurseries, regulation of seed sale prices under emergent situation, compulsory labelling of performance of seeds, mandatory on boarding on SATHI portal etc. to ensure the quality of seeds following nationally determined standards supplied to the farmers.

At present, the draft Seeds Bill, 2025, is at the pre-legislative consultation phase and was put in the public domain to further elicit inputs from stakeholders, including farmer organisations. (ANI)