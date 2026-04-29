Spiritual leader Swami Satishacharya Maharaj framed BJP's West Bengal election win as a triumph for Sanatana Dharma. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed Bengal is "liberated" and that the Trinamool Congress is "finished".

Spiritual Leader Hails Win as 'Triumph for Sanatana Dharma'

Spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Satishacharya Maharaj on Monday offered his congratulations to the people of West Bengal as the BJP crossed the majority mark in the West Bengal assembly elections. The spiritual leader framed the election results as a triumph for Sanatana Dharma, particularly in areas where the safety and security of women had previously been a 'major concern'.

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Speaking to ANI, he said, "I congratulate all the Hindus and Sanatanis who showed this courage... Sanatana has won at a place where Hindus could not keep their sisters and daughters safe... This is the new and developed India..."

BJP MP Claims Bengal 'Achieved Independence'

Meanwhile, as the BJP breached the barrier of Bengal, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that West Bengal has "achieved independence from the control of Bangladeshis" and that Trinamool Congress is "finished" just like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the vision of Syama Prasad Mookerjee by abolishing Article 370 and "liberating" Bengal.

On West Bengal Chief Minister reaching the strong room, he responded, "Mamata Banerjee reaching the strong room doesn't matter... Saayoni Ghosh should be expelled from the party for her talk about the Kaaba and Madina, and Abhishek Banerjee should be expelled for corruption... "

"The TMC is finished. Just like the Aam Aadmi Party is finished. All the TMC MPs and MLAs will join the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP will decide whether to take them in or not".

BJP Secures Overwhelming Majority

As counting progressed across the state's 293 constituencies, the BJP surged far beyond the majority mark of 147 seats, ultimately establishing an overwhelming lead with 207 seats (including wins and leads). In stark contrast, the TMC lagged at just 80 seats, a massive decline from its previously dominant position. (ANI)