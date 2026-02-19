SpiceJet has received a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 10 aircraft, advancing its plan to ramp up its fleet to 60 planes. This follows a doubling of capacity last quarter, with plans to more than double it again by Winter 2026.

SpiceJet Ramps Up Expansion with MoU for 10 Aircraft

SpiceJet has received a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the induction of 10 aircraft, marking another important step in the airline's ongoing capacity expansion and network rebuilding efforts. This development follows the Board's approval, announced last week, for a calibrated ramp-up of the fleet to 60 aircraft through a mix of wet and damp leases, along with the phased return to service of existing grounded aircraft.

SpiceJet's recovery has gathered pace in recent months. The airline doubled its capacity in the last quarter, with Available Seat Kilometres (ASKMs) rising from around 55 crore to 105 crore, reflecting a sharp increase in network strength. Building on this momentum, SpiceJet plans to more than double its capacity during the year, targeting 220 crore Available Seat Kilometres by Winter 2026, while operating over 300 daily flights across its network.

The expansion is aimed at strengthening connectivity, improving operational reliability and meeting strong passenger demand, while maintaining a disciplined and sustainable approach to growth.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, "Doubling our capacity in the last quarter has been a significant milestone, and the plans we have in place to more than double it further this year reflect growing confidence in the business and strong demand across the network. The receipt of this MoU is an encouraging development as we continue to rebuild and expand our operations in a measured manner. Our focus remains on restoring capacity, strengthening connectivity and improving reliability for our passengers."

SpiceJet will continue to pursue a balanced growth strategy, combining fleet restoration and selective capacity additions, as it works towards strengthening its network and long-term sustainability.

CMD Ajay Singh on India-US Trade Deal

Earlier in February, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, issued a statement congratulating the Government of India on the finalisation of the India-US trade deal, calling it a "watershed moment" for the nation and a major boost for the "Made in India" brand. In his statement, Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "inspiring and decisive leadership" for navigating global challenges and securing the landmark agreement. (ANI)