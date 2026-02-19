SpiceJet's operations are unaffected despite Bangladesh restricting its airspace over unpaid dues, with the airline in talks for resolution. The carrier also received an MoU for 10 aircraft as it continues its major capacity expansion plans.

SpiceJet Operations Unaffected by Bangladesh Airspace Ban

Budget Carrier SpiceJet said its operations remain unaffected after Bangladesh barred the airline from using its airspace over pending dues. The development comes as authorities in Bangladesh restricted the airline's access, citing non-payment of outstanding charges.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Responding to the reports, SpiceJet said it is in discussions with the concerned authorities. "We are in regular dialogue with the relevant authorities on operational and procedural matters, including navigation-related charges. These are routine industry issues, and we are working constructively towards an early resolution. Our flight operations remain unaffected, and we continue to operate our scheduled services in line with regulatory requirements," the airline said in a statement on Thursday. SpiceJet added that it is working towards resolving the matter at the earliest.

Airline Pushes Forward with Expansion Plans

Meanwhile, SpiceJet received a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the induction of 10 aircraft, marking another important step in the airline's ongoing capacity expansion and network rebuilding efforts. This development follows the Board's approval, announced last week, for a calibrated ramp-up of the fleet to 60 aircraft through a mix of wet and damp leases, along with the phased return to service of existing grounded aircraft.

SpiceJet's recovery has gathered pace in recent months. The airline doubled its capacity in the last quarter, with Available Seat Kilometres (ASKMs) rising from around 55 crore to 105 crore, reflecting a sharp increase in network strength. Building on this momentum, SpiceJet plans to more than double its capacity during the year, targeting 220 crore Available Seat Kilometres by Winter 2026, while operating over 300 daily flights across its network. The expansion is aimed at strengthening connectivity, improving operational reliability and meeting strong passenger demand, while maintaining a disciplined and sustainable approach to growth.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, "Doubling our capacity in the last quarter has been a significant milestone, and the plans we have in place to more than double it further this year reflect growing confidence in the business and strong demand across the network. The receipt of this MoU is an encouraging development as we continue to rebuild and expand our operations in a measured manner. Our focus remains on restoring capacity, strengthening connectivity and improving reliability for our passengers." (ANI)