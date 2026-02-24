A Delhi court reserved its order on a police plea seeking seven days' custody of Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib. Police allege he conspired in the AI Summit protest, while his defence argues for no custody, citing his cooperation.

The Delhi Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the police plea seeking seven days' custody of Uday Bhanu Chib, president of the Indian Youth Congress, in connection with the AI Summit protest case.

Police and Defence Arguments

Delhi Police told the court that Chib "hatched the conspiracy" and provided logistics to protestors, adding that extended custody is required to confront him with other accused and investigate the alleged larger conspiracy. Police described the case as one of unlawful assembly and criminal conspiracy, stating that Chib directed other accused, while several accused are currently in Jammu, Amethi and Himachal Pradesh.

Chib's counsel argued that custody should not be granted mechanically, pointing out that he has cooperated, joined the investigation twice, and denied knowledge of where the T-shirts used in the protest were printed. The defence added that further questioning has not yielded details and that police could obtain information without taking Chib in custody.

Delhi Police maintained that the case goes beyond T-shirts, highlighting bulk printing and coordination as part of a conspiracy. The court is expected to pronounce its order at 12:30 pm.

Charges Filed Against Chib

According to police, Chib has been booked under multiple sections of the BNS including 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, 121(1) for voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty, 132 for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, 195(1) for assaulting or obstructing a public servant during riot suppression, 221 for obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, 223(A) for disobedience to orders of a public servant, 190 for offences by members of an unlawful assembly, 197 for imputations prejudicial to national integration, and 3(5) for common intention.

Background of the Protest and Arrest

Following his arrest, he was brought to Patiala House Court by the police. Chib was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the protest at the Al Impact Summit 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Earlier on Friday, a group of Indian Youth Congress members staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam by removing their shirts that had slogans which read "Compromised PM".

The Indian Youth Congress raised its voice at the summit and protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has "compromised the nation's identity", as per a party release. (ANI)