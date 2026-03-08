At the OTA Gaya Passing Out Parade, Southern Command chief Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth highlighted how tech is reshaping warfare. He urged 281 newly commissioned officers to be intellectually agile, technologically aware, and operationally adaptive.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command, stated that emerging technologies, information dominance and multi-domain operations are reshaping future battlefields amid hybrid, persistent and unpredictable threats. He made these remarks while reviewing the Winter Term Passing Out Parade at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, on Saturday. Addressing the newly commissioned officers, he emphasised the imperative for young leaders to remain intellectually agile, technologically aware and operationally adaptive in an increasingly complex security environment.

281 Cadets Commissioned into Indian Army

According to a press release, a total of 253 Officer Cadets of SSC (Tech) Men-64 and 28 Officer Cadets of SSC (Tech) Women-35 were commissioned into the Indian Army at the ceremony, marking the successful culmination of rigorous military training and their formal induction into commissioned service. The parade symbolised the proud transition of these cadets into officers entrusted with leading soldiers of one of the world's most battle-hardened armies.

Congratulating the young officers, the Army Commander commended their dedication, tireless perseverance and unwavering commitment that culminated in the successful completion of their training and the earning of the coveted ranks of the Indian Army.

As per the release, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth also acknowledged the role of families and instructors whose constant encouragement and guidance helped shape the character and resolve of the newly commissioned leaders.

Army Commander on Evolving Warfare

In his address, the Army Commander spoke of the rapidly evolving character of warfare, where emerging technologies such as AI, Cyber, Space and the Electromagnetic Spectrum, along with information dominance and Multi-Domain Operations, are reshaping future battlefields amidst hybrid, persistent and unpredictable threats.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, he noted that it demonstrated the Indian Army's swift and precise response, seamless integration of multi-domain capabilities and sustained operational dominance. He also underscored the role of the Armed Forces in enabling India's march towards Viksit Bharat 2047 amid an increasingly complex and volatile global and regional security environment, said the release.

Imperatives for Modern Military Leadership

Urging the young leaders to remain intellectually agile, technologically aware and operationally adaptive, the Army Commander emphasised that leadership in uniform demands moral courage, confidence, compassion, firmness and humility. He reminded them of the timeless principle of military leadership -- the safety, honour and welfare of the country come first, always and every time.

As per the release, the Winter Term Passing Out Parade at OTA Gaya, distinguished by immaculate drill precision and ceremonial excellence, reflected the Academy's commitment to shaping disciplined, confident and responsible military leaders capable of operating across complex and multi-domain battlefields. (ANI)