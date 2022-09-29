Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spectacular drone show lights up Ahmedabad ahead of 36th National Games opening

    The drone show was organized to mark the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Ahmedabad and also to mark the opening of the 36th National Games. The Prime Minister will be in election-bound Gujarat for two days starting Thursday, during which he will also be inaugurating projects worth thousands of crores of Rupees.

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 9:09 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 36th National Games, which are being held for the first time in Gujarat. The Prime Minister will declare open the Games at a gala ceremony in the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad city's Motera area. 

    On the eve of the inauguration, around 600 'Made in India' drones put up a scintillating display over the Sabarmati Riverfront. The drone show was organized to mark the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Ahmedabad and also to mark the opening of the National Games.

    During the drone show, impression of the Sardar Patel statue with the unity message was displayed over the riverfront. Also, slogans and messages like 'Welcome Hon'ble PM', 75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Vande Gujarat and the tricolour map of India were created using drones. 

    The National Games will be held from September 29 to October 12. The Prime Minister will be in election-bound Gujarat for two days starting Thursday, during which he will also be inaugurating projects worth thousands of crores of Rupees.

    The PM will begin his visit from Surat where he will launch various projects worth Rs 3,400 crore, including the inauguration of the main entrance gate and phase-1 works of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City, and then address a gathering in the Limbayat area.

    From there, the Prime Minister will head to Bhavnagar, where he will launch projects worth nearly Rs 6,000 crore. He would lay the foundation stone for the world's first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in Bhavnagar. He will then have a two-kilometre roadshow followed by an address to a gathering in the Jawahar Chowk area of Bhavnagar city. 

    The prime minister will declare open the 36th National Games in the evening. Prime Minister Modi will end the first of his two-day visit to the state after attending the Gujarat government's Navratri festival at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad. 

