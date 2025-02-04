Speaking Marathi now mandatory in all Maharashtra government offices

The Maharashtra government has issued a resolution requiring the use of Marathi in all government and semi-government offices, local self-government bodies, state-run corporations, and aided offices.

Speaking Marathi now mandatory in all Maharashtra government offices anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 8:24 AM IST

Mumbai:  The Maharashtra government issued a government resolution mandating the use of Marathi in all government and semi-government offices. The resolution states that employees in government offices, semi-government bodies, local self-government institutions, state-run corporations, and aided offices must communicate in Marathi with visitors, except those from other states or countries. This move is part of the implementation of the state's Marathi language policy.

It has been made mandatory "to put up boards in front of (govt) offices regarding the use of Marathi language and conversation in Marathi." 

The GR states, "This will be strictly enforced. Complaints can be made to the concerned head of the office or head of the department regarding govt officers/employees who do not communicate in Marathi. The head of department will take disciplinary action if any fault is found after verification."

The GR further stated, "Original proposals, all correspondence, comments, orders, messages in all govt offices shall be in Marathi and all presentations and websites at office level shall be in Marathi. According to the trilingual formula of Centre, it will be mandatory to have notice boards, name boards of officers, application forms in Marathi in all offices of the Central govt in the state as well as in all banks. Marathi names of govt and semi-govt institutions as well as corporations, boards, govt-approved enterprises, companies shall be used in the functioning of the institutions."

The GR said the use of Marathi language will be mandatory "in advertisements given to the media by the enterprises under govt-sanctioned activities."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Delivery boy beaten by hotel staff for questioning food delay, captured on CCTV (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Delivery boy beaten by hotel staff for questioning food delay, captured on CCTV (WATCH)

Kerala hc order demolition and reconstruction of Chanderkunj army towers in Vytilla anr

Kerala HC orders demolition and reconstruction of Army Towers in Kochi's Vyttila

Delhi gears up for Assembly elections with heightened security measures voting on February 5 2025 anr

Delhi gears up for Assembly elections with heightened security measures; voting on February 5

Delhi polls: Arvind Kejriwal confident of AAP's victory, predicts 55 seats in assembly election anr

Delhi polls: Arvind Kejriwal confident of AAP's victory, predicts 55 seats in assembly election

"Derogatory": 21 BJP MPs move privilege motion against Sonia Gandhi over remarks on President Murmu dmn

"Derogatory": 21 BJP MPs move privilege motion against Sonia Gandhi over remarks on President Murmu

Recent Stories

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Delivery boy beaten by hotel staff for questioning food delay, captured on CCTV (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Delivery boy beaten by hotel staff for questioning food delay, captured on CCTV (WATCH)

Identity Movie LEAKED: Trisha Krishnan-Tovino Thomas's film HD version OUT on Ibomma and other piracy sites NTI

Identity Movie LEAKED: Trisha-Tovino Thomas's film HD version OUT on Ibomma and other piracy sites

'Squid Game' actress Lee Joo-Sil, passes away at 81, fans remember her iconic role NTI

'Squid Game' actress Lee Joo-Sil passes away at 81, fans remember her iconic role

PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and their family attended a Netflix show ahead of their OTT debut NTI

PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and their family attended a Netflix show ahead of their OTT debut

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met officer predicts temperature drop, fog alert issued for North Bengal; CHECK NTI

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met officer predicts temperature drop, fog alert issued for North Bengal; CHECK

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon